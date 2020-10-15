Emmanuel Macron spoke of consultations with the cities concerned, but what will be the consequences? “It’s a disaster, this decision is very bad news. There will be time to take stock afterwards and see how we got there. But the time has come for action, for republican cohesion. Rouen (Seine-Maritime) is one of the eight most severely affected agglomerations. Rouen, like the other agglomerations, must be part of the areas most heavily assisted, as for health personnel. If we are attacked, if there are very strong restrictions, there must be aid measures for health personnel, businesses, associations and local communities “, launches Wednesday October 14 on franceinfo Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol.

Will the inhabitants accept these measures? “There is a level of tension, a lot of people are angry. What is difficult is when there is no consistency. There must not be a difference in treatment (…) These areas, I insist, must be the most supported. The public sectors need support. We never talk about mental problems. From now on, we have psychological disorders, ill-being “, recalls the mayor of Rouen (Seine-Maritime).