The third and final phase of the clinical trials of the Cuban vaccine candidate against coronavirus Sovereign 02 concludes this Wednesday, when all volunteers participating in the trials are expected to have completed the immunization schedule.

Soberana 02 and Abdala -which already finished its phase 3 at the beginning of May- are the two most advanced formulas of the five developed by Cuba against covid-19, and if these studies prove their effectiveness, they would become the first vaccines developed in Latin America.

Confirmation of efficacy would also allow the island’s health authorities get authorization for emergency use or drug registration, something they hope to achieve in June.

Those authorizations would make it possible to start mass vaccination in the Caribbean country, which is going through the worst moment of the pandemic, with a third wave of infections that for weeks has not dropped below a thousand cases a day despite the restriction measures in force.

A nurse applies a dose of the Soberana-02 vaccine candidate to a man at a health center in the El Vedado neighborhood of Havana. Photo Xinhua

The Cuban government has insisted that it plans to have its entire population immunized before the year is out.

In this third stage of trials, carried out in Havana with double blindness and with a placebo group, the experimental vaccine has been administered 44,010 volunteers from 19 to 80 years old with two immunization schedules: one with two doses of Soberana 02 and another with two doses of Soberana 02 and a booster of Soberana Plus, another of the formulas under investigation.

Soberana 02 is a subunit conjugate vaccine -traditionally very safe- that combines virus antigen and tetanus toxoid, and also uses aluminum hydroxide to stimulate the response of the immune system. Its development has been in charge of the state Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV).

The director of Clinical Investigations of the IFV, Meiby Rodríguez, explained that once all the doses have been administered follow-up of volunteers begins to detect possible infections “as part of the evaluation of the efficacy variable, essential for the registration of the vaccine.”

The comparison of the number of infections that occur between those who received the vaccine candidate and those who received placebo is the data that will reveal the percentage of effectiveness of the formula.

Good initial data

Rodríguez, cited by the state Cuban News Agency, advanced that it has been found that those who received placebo in the first two phases of clinical trials “were twice as likely to get sick compared to those vaccinated.”

According to the preliminary data from these stages, 76% of volunteers raised the concentration of specific antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus after receiving two doses of Soberana 02, a percentage that rises “around 90%” in the case of those who received the additional dose of Soberana Plus, said the scientist .

Cuba too has sent 100,000 doses to Iran of this vaccine candidate to carry out a phase 3 study there, of which no information has been released at the moment.

The other more advanced formula, called Abdala and developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), completed phase 3 clinical trials on May 1 with the participation of 48,000 volunteers from the capitals of the eastern provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Granma.

In parallel to the traditional clinical trials, the health authorities have launched in Havana and the eastern part of the island, the areas with the highest contagion rate, a massive health intervention study with Soberana 02 and Abdala.

The formulas have already been inoculated to health and risk personnel, and it is planned to administer them 1.7 of the 2.2 million inhabitants of the capital.

Cuban scientific institutions, who have long experience and proven results in the biotechnology sectorThey also work on two other formulas: Sovereign 01 (intramuscular) and Mambisa (intranasal), which are in previous stages of evaluation.

Cuba is not a member of the Covax Mechanism created by the World Health Organization for low and middle income countries to access vaccines, nor has it bought them on the international market.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and to date, the island has accumulated 136,628 positives to the coronavirus and 912 deaths.

EFE Agency