In respiratory distress, a woman called the fire department, before her call was redirected to SOS Médecins. Her case is alarming, but she refuses to be examined, for fear of overloading the work of a doctor on duty in this epidemic context. It will take many minutes to convince the patient to accept the visit. She will be hospitalized urgently for a bronchitis which became inflammatory after waiting.

“We had this concern during the confinement period. We found ourselves with a lot of people, especially the elderly, who did not consult and their problems became serious, whereas they could have been managed in the city in a fairly simple way”, explains Dr Sacha Benzernadji, doctor on duty at SOS Médecins. With the onset of winter, the fear remains of a double epidemic mixing coronavirus and flu, synonymous with new pressures on the health system.



