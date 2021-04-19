Coronavirus The crown situation in Michigan is the worst in the US – the governor no longer wants strict closures, which is why 2-year-old toddlers are required to wear a mask

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer disagrees with President Joe Biden’s administration on how to curb the worsening epidemic situation in the state. Whitmer would like more vaccines, while the Biden administration would have tightened containment measures.

Stateside In the state of Michigan, 2-4 year olds will have to wear a mask at rallies starting next week.

The mask recommendation for toddlers was given due to the poor coronavirus situation in the state. In the last seven days, the incidence of coronary infections in Michigan is among the highest in the United States, the newspaper said. The New York Times corona tracking.

In the past week, the state has diagnosed 76 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which is clearly more than in the following future states of Rhode Island and New Jersey, both with 41 figures.

The incidence of coronavirus deaths in Michigan is the highest in the United States at 0.53. In the coming New Jersey and Delaware, the incidence of deaths is 0.44 and 0.35, respectively. The poor corona situation is thought to be due, among other things, to the highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, which is abundant in Michigan.

The Michigan health authorities announced the new restrictive measures on Friday and they will take effect for a month next Monday, April 26th. According to the new mask recommendation, toddlers should wear a mask in nursing homes and camps. Previously, the mask recommendation applied not only to adults but also to children over 5 years of age.

New the mask recommendation provoked reactions both for and against.

Infectious Disease Specialist Peter Gulick Michigan State University evaluates Bridge to Michigan Media, that masks in toddlers are not practical, although they provide additional protection against the coronavirus.

“I think the governor is trying to take everything into account [koronaviruksen leviämisen ehkäisyssä]. He doesn’t want to shut down society again, so he’s trying other ways to improve the situation, ”Gulick told the media.

Epidemiologists Emily Martin The University of Michigan, meanwhile, told the media that children take influences from people around them.

“If we normalize the masks for them, I don’t think it’s a bad idea at all,” Martin said.

People dressed in face masks going to a restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan on April 4th.­

Michigan state governor, representative of the Democratic Party Gretchen Whitmer had to be president Joe Biden administration last week due to disagreements over the fight against the coronavirus.

Whitmer would like more vaccines for Michigan to fight the epidemic, while the Biden administration believes the state will ease the situation with tighter containment measures, says The New York Times.

However, Whitmer wants to avoid foreclosure and has appealed more to everyone personal responsibility in curbing the epidemic. The background is influenced by, among other things, the protests caused by last year’s severe closures and the upcoming governor’s elections next year.

At issue is not the first time Whitmer is in the teeth of the presidential administration. Whitmer was also often the predecessor of Biden, Donald Trumpin outbursts of hatred. Trump, for his part, criticized Whitmer for being too strict.

In October last year several people were arrested on suspicion of preparing for the abduction of Whitmer. In addition to the abduction, the suspects had planned to hold a trial against Whitmer for “treason”, which referred to the strict restrictions imposed by Whitmer last spring.