Environmental protection, solidarity with the most disadvantaged, school support, municipal political life … All these areas of local and solidarity commitment have been put forward to build “the world after” which will succeed the coronavirus crisis. But have the French invested in it more than before? No, answer investigation of Ifop for Le Pèlerin magazine, published Thursday, October 15. According to the results of this survey, the epidemic rather caused a pullback.

In this second edition of the French local engagement barometer, the same proportion (27%) say they are very or somewhat involved in the local life of their area of ​​residence. “We see in this poll, as in other studies, that despite the extraordinary nature of this epidemic, a whole part of the opinion has not budged”, observes Jérôme Fourquet, director of the opinion and corporate strategies department of Ifop.

While a small minority of French people (9%) say they are more involved than before, another, larger part (15%) say they are less involved. “In the end, between entrants and exits in the field of local engagement, we observe a decrease”, Jérôme Fourquet analysis. This decline can also be seen in intentions: if 64% of respondents said last year wanting to invest in environmental protection, they are only 58% this year. The desire to support the most disadvantaged, the elderly, the excluded, decreases by six points.

This divestment is explained by an important economic factor: seniors, pillars of the associative world but particularly vulnerable to Sars-CoV-2, have withdrawn from the associative world for health reasons. But according to Jérôme Fourquet, these results also reflect a fundamental trend, reinforced by the crisis: the reinvestment of the private sphere. “Since confinement, the home equipment and DIY market has recorded very strong growth”, he emphasizes.

“Health protection against the virus thus meets a growing aspiration for ‘Home Sweet Home’, cocooning. The zeitgeist is to focus on your bubble.”

Nevertheless, a succession is preparing on the side of young people, as the survey reveals. Those under 35 are thus more willing to get involved in the various activities of local life, such as environmental protection (63%), solidarity (54%), tutoring (45%), cultural activities (51%) or municipal political life (23%). “These young people are entering the engagement ‘market’ brand new: it’s easier to say that you want to engage when you start from scratch”, Jérôme Fourquet analysis.