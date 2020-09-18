For the first time in more than ten years, in 2021, private sector wages will drop. To be precise, they will increase less. On average, for the last ten years or so, private sector wages have increased by 2.5% each year, which allows employees in particular not to suffer the effects of inflation.

But in 2021, this will fall for all categories of employee. “Companies have been very cautious in 2020 and they anticipate a fairly complicated 2021. We can go in a range going from 0.3 salary increase to 2% in 2023, so a return to normal rather within two to three years.“, explains Franck Cheron, consulting partner at Deloitte.

The second effect of the crisis on wages concerns managers. Their variable part, which is aligned with the company’s objectives, is also in danger of being eliminated. There are also indirect effects: less professional mobility and therefore less increase, young people entering the labor market receive a lower salary, periods of unemployment increase.

Companies expect a return to normal in 2023, but it varies greatly depending on the business sector. With wages a little at half mast, the economy will have trouble picking up.