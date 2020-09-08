The Rhône pulmonologist, who asked his patients to remove their masks, has been the subject of complaints.

A pulmonologist from Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (Rhône) is summoned before the Departmental Council of the Order of Physicians for refusing that patients wear a mask, the institution said on Tuesday, September 8. “I am a pulmonologist, I have to see people’s faces!”, reacted Doctor Patrick Bellier, subject of several complaints from patients to whom he had asked to remove their masks. “I’m not an extremist but wearing a mask is useless and it pisses me off!”, he added, confirming information from the regional daily Progress.

The president of the Departmental Council of the Order of Physicians Elisabeth Gormand recalled that the Council was not “not a disciplinary chamber”, but that the council had to hear the doctor following “patient complaints”.

According to Dr. Bellier, who relies in particular on “declining hospitalization curves”, there is “no more epidemic” of Covid-19. “With 7,000 positive cases per day, there is nothing! They are healthy carriers otherwise it should be littered with corpses in the streets!”, assured the pulmonologist. “The mask should have been compulsory in March-April”, supports Patrick Bellier, who says that making the wearing of a mask compulsory “prevents mass protection”. Pulmonologist predicts coronavirus epidemic will end “all alone” like the Spanish flu at the start of the 20th century.