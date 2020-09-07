Since Sunday, September 6, according to the decision of the Council of State, wearing a mask is mandatory throughout a municipality, provided that this municipality includes areas at risk of contamination by the coronavirus. “The mask is therefore justified in Lyon, Villeurbanne, Strasbourg and in 12 other towns in Bas-Rhin. According to the Council of State, these perimeters are extended must be delimited and justified”, specifies Monday morning the journalist of France Televisions, Jean Chamoulaud, live from the Council of State, in Paris.

We must therefore take into account the population density. “For example, in the Bas-Rhin, this obligation does not apply to the less populated city centers of certain municipalities, and in the Rhône, this constraint does not apply either to people having a physical activity at home. The prefects have until Tuesday to modify their prefectural decrees “, concludes the journalist.