Coronavirus The coronavirus situation is getting worse in Europe, and at the same time the government is lifting travel restrictions – maps show how the infection situation is changing in Finns’ favorite destinations

The government decided a week ago to ease travel restrictions related to the coronavirus. The changes will take effect on Saturday.

Coronavirus situation has deteriorated widely across Europe in late summer and early autumn. This is reflected in the maps compiled by the HS, which show the prevalence of detected infections in intra-national areas.

Finland will ease travel restrictions related to the coronavirus on Saturday by a government decision. Almost all of Finland’s neighboring countries have areas that exceed the new limit value set by the government, although countries can travel to Finland without voluntary quarantine.

For example, in the north-eastern province of Estonia, in Ida-Virumaa, an exceptional number of infections have been detected compared to the rest of Europe. Only in some parts of Spain and France is the relative infection rate higher.

There are also several areas in southern Sweden and Norway that exceed the limit value.

The government announced its decision to ease travel restrictions on Friday, September 11th. At the time, he was head of the health safety department at the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen said the impact of the deregulation on the disease situation is impossible to assess.

“It’s not possible to predict how this will affect.”

Read more: Travel becomes easier, and its effects on the disease situation are not known – “Nobody rolled anyone here,” says Minister of Economic Affairs Lintilä

Instead, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health feared that the lifting of restrictions would increase infections in Finland.

Read more: Ministry’s memorandum: Lifting of travel restrictions may increase the risk of the spread of the coronavirus in Finland – “Risks of closing down society’s functions increase significantly”

HS compiled maps of coronary infection situations in more than 30 European countries from the latest European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) from the database.

Based on the data, it is not possible to directly compare the infection situations in different countries and regions, as the number of detected infections is affected by, among other things, the frequency of testing in each region.

However, the data show how the infection situation has deteriorated in late summer and early autumn in Europe. Using the changing maps below, you can compare the infection situation of the last two weeks with the situation in July.

In proportion to the population, the highest number of infections has been detected in various parts of Spain. According to ECDC data, nine of the ten worst infected areas in Europe belong to Spain.

Saturday From now on, you can travel freely to Finland from countries where no more than 25 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Until now, the corresponding cut-off value has been 8 to 10 infections.

For those from other countries, two weeks of voluntary quarantine is recommended. During this time, you should stay at home and avoid close contact with other people whenever possible.

Among the less than 25 infected countries, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, the Baltic countries, Germany and Poland, among others, have been initially classified. The paint list is reviewed weekly.

With the exception of Iceland and Latvia, there are also several areas in these countries that exceed the threshold. In Norway, for example, there are areas where about 60-70 infections per 100,000 people were detected in 14 days.

The map below shows which areas within European countries exceed the 25 infection limit.

The ECDC database contains data for Sweden from twenty different regions. Half of the areas are below the 25 infection limit and half exceed it.

In Stockholm and the area of ​​northern Sweden opposite the Finnish land border, fewer infections have been detected than the limit value.

Infections have also been reported relatively little in northern Norway compared to other areas.

Estonia the situation varies greatly from region to region.

According to the ECDC, as many as 277 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected in the north-eastern corner of the country in Ida-Virumaa, while in the other four Estonian provinces no infections were detected at the same time.

Even not all regions of Finland fall below the 25 infection limit. According to the ECDC, 30 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected in Päijät-Häme last week and in the second week, and 26 infections in Central Finland.