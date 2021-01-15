Coronavirus The coronavirus situation in Estonia is many times worse than in Finland – “We were late with restrictions on the younger population”

No modified virus has yet been detected in Estonia, but this may also be due to the limited analysis of samples, says Mari-Anne Härma, Deputy Director of the Estonian Health Agency.

Tallinn

In Estonia the rate of infection with the coronavirus is leveling off, but the daily rates of infection are still much higher than in Finland.

Recently, about 70 percent of all Estonian infections have been detected in Tallinn and the province of Itä-Virumaa. However, now in these areas the increase in the number of infections has been curbed, while in more southern Estonia the number of infections has started to increase, for example in the cities of Pärnu, Viljandi and Valga, says the Deputy Director of the Estonian Health Agency. Mari-Anne Härma.

One-third of recent infections have been traced to family circles. Under the Christmas holidays, there was also an increase in infections among young adults. Just over a third of the origins of the infections remain unclear.

However, the disease does not seem to be particularly acute, Härmä says. Even in the elderly living in service centers, the disease symptoms are milder than in the spring, when the situation was very serious.

Coronavirus The incidence rate in Estonia over the last two weeks is 574 cases per 100,000 people. It is not among the highest in Europe, and the situation is even worse in Latvia and Lithuania.

Compared to the population, however, there are many times more infections than in Finland, where the incidence rate is about 57. In Estonia, there are 386 patients in hospital care, 45 of whom are in intensive care. There are 155 patients in hospital in Finland.

According to Härma, the Estonian health care system will survive at this level, but preparedness for the coronavirus will take place at the expense of planned treatment.

“The stabilization of the infection situation is a great relief, as doctors can start to return to their normal jobs,” says Härma.

Infection situation the aggravation began in the autumn, Härma says. Other EU countries had severe restrictions at the time, but in Estonia the restrictions were relatively relaxed.

Schools were open, people were allowed to do activities, entertainment was allowed. In late September, the disease began to spread among those under 19 years of age. Infections were traced to hobbies such as orchestral, choir, and football rehearsals. Although the hobbies were paused, the virus had already reached schools.

“We were late with the restrictions on the younger population, so even though we focused on hobbies, we could no longer stop the virus from spreading to schools,” Härma says.

The virus then propagated in waves. Many schools had chains of infection, after which the children’s parents began to get sick. After a couple of weeks, infections began to be detected again among the elderly.

The corona situation has silenced the Old Town of Tallinn when tourists are missing from the street scene.­

In Helsinki extensive restrictions were imposed as early as the end of November. Among other things, public facilities were closed, hobbies were discontinued, and secondary education was sent to distance learning.

Instead, the Estonian government imposed strict restrictions on Tallinn only after Christmas, when the disease situation had already escalated. The schools had been sent for an early Christmas holiday a little in advance.

Estonia’s strategy is different from Finland’s. In Estonia, the aim is to target restrictions according to where the disease seems to be spreading, Härma says.

When the disease spread among 20-29 year olds, alcohol consumption was restricted and bars and nightclubs were closed. As working-age people began to fall ill, it was suggested a wider shift to telecommuting, the use of a mask in the workplace, and the avoidance of break rooms. When school-age children fell ill, children’s hobbies were addressed.

Therefore, as late as December, museums, theaters and cinemas were open in Estonia. According to Härma, no chains of infection were detected in these places, and it was possible to limit the size of the audiences and observe the safety distances.

“People were stressed and extremely stretched anyway. I had to get somewhere to visit. We saw no reason to close them, ”says Härma.

“Our strategy is to monitor where the problem is and focus action there.”

In Tallinn, shopping malls and shops are open and customers also move around. According to the health agency Härma, the virus has been transmitted to some extent between the employees of the shops in the break rooms, but no infections have spread from the employees to the customers.

“Shopping malls should not be closed because you drive through Estonia in three hours. In any case, when people have to go shopping, it is better that they do not go to other provinces to do so, ”says Härma.

In Finland plans to tighten border traffic to prevent the spread of viral variants. No modified virus has yet been detected in Estonia, but one of the cases detected in Finland came from an Estonian citizen who had traveled to Finland two days before his test.

“Of course, this raises doubts that there would be a virus variant here as well,” says Härma.

According to Härma, not much research has been done on virus variants in Estonia. The samples are examined in two separate projects. There are plans to increase the analysis of samples in Estonia, especially due to a case in Finland.

“We select samples for sequencing from cases where the virus seems to be spreading faster than usual,” Härma says.

Härma admits that from Finland’s point of view, there would be a reason to tighten travel restrictions, but the human point must also be considered. Allowing business travel is an important issue for Estonia, as tens of thousands of Estonians make their living from Finland.

Estonia on Thursday, the government decided to continue stricter coronavirus restrictions in Harju County and Itä-Viru County until the beginning of February.

In areas of these severe restrictions, museums, theaters, cinemas and concert halls are closed. Saunas, spas, swimming pools and other sports venues have also closed their doors. Indoor hobbies have been suspended. Bars and other entertainment venues are closed, only takeaways can be ordered from the restaurants.

Shopping malls and shops may be open. You can exercise outside in groups of up to ten people.

As an exception, the government decided that the schools will be opened in Tallinn and Itä-Virumaa on January 25. The government also decided that from next Monday, museums and exhibition spaces will once again be able to open their doors to a limited number of audiences, and gyms will be able to host individual athletes.

There is a country-wide mask requirement for public indoor and public transport. Public indoor areas may not be used in groups of more than two people, and a safety distance of two meters must be maintained for other people.

Vaccination is slower than desired in Estonia as well. A total of about 10,000 vaccines arrive in Estonia per week, from both Pfizer and Moderna. Everything is injected as they come.

“Once we get the risk groups and the necessary professional groups vaccinated and the burden on hospitals eases, we no longer have a reason to keep society closed,” says Härma.