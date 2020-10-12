Coronavirus The coronavirus persevered on the phone screen for four weeks, but the actual risk of infection is a different matter, says virologist

Olli Vapalahti, professor of virology, reminds that keeping the virus viable on surfaces does not directly mean that it will be infected. However, disinfecting places is not unnecessary.

Coronavirus can survive on surfaces under favorable conditions for up to four weeks, the Australian research institute CSIRO from a recent study.

In a study published in the Virology Journal, the SARS-Cov-2 virus survived at 20 degrees for up to 28 days on, for example, banknotes, telephone screens, glass surfaces, and stainless steel surfaces.

The coronavirus seems tenacious in the sense that the common influenza virus survived under the same conditions for 17 days.

However, the study was conducted in a completely dark environment, which may not correspond to normal conditions.

However, the researchers believe that the results show that the virus will survive on surfaces much longer than previously thought, and that new research data could be used to prevent the virus from spreading.

The facility nurse disinfected and prepared the beds of coronary patients at Turku University Central Hospital in Tyks in April 2020.­

Surfaces however, in the light of current knowledge, contact is not an epidemiologically significant mode of transmission of the disease.

Professor of Virology, University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti considers the results of the Australian study to be logical but not surprising.

The results, he said, are in line with previous studies in the sense that they support the observation that the virus survives longer in the cold than in the warm.

In the study, heat had a shortening effect on the lifespan of the coronavirus: at 40 degrees, the virus survived on some surfaces for only a day.

Professor of Virology Olli Vapalahti­

Even in this study, there were only a few particles left of the virus at the end of its life cycle, which would hardly be enough to infect, Vapalahti commented on the study.

“In the frost, the virus can survive for years.”

Vapalahti reminds that keeping the virus viable on surfaces does not directly mean that it will infect. Most coronavirus infections are still explained by human contact.

“The fact that the virus infects in cell cultures is a different matter than the fact that it infects through the air,” he notes.

According to Vapalahti, previous studies have found some cases of the disease, the source of which has not been traceable to human contacts. Even these cases may not be explained by contact infection.

It is knownthat the coronavirus is spread by coughing, coughing and even talking. There is also evidence that the virus can spread through small aerosols floating in the air. Through levels and objects, the virus spreads at most poorly.

Read more: Droplet infection or floating aerosols? Researchers still disagree on the main mode of infection with coronavirus

The virus is most likely to be found from surfaces that are frequently touched: door handles, lift buttons, telephones and handles for public transport vehicles.

The survival of the virus is affected by, for example, temperature, humidity, ventilation and materials. By modifying these conditions, very different results can be obtained for the lifespan of the virus.

Scientific journal According to a study published in the Lancet in the spring at room temperature, wood surfaces and clothing carried the live virus for up to two days. On top of the glass and banknote, the virus disappeared on four days and on the seventh day over the plastic and stainless steel.

The coronavirus also did not do very well with standard cleaners. When the virus came into contact with various disinfectants, it was defeated in just five minutes.

UV radiation has also been shown to be present an effective remedy against the virus. For example, laboratory tools are cleaned of viruses with UV light.

Health and according to the THL of the Department of Welfare the virus survives poorly outside the human body.

According to THL, the virus can be transmitted through contact from surfaces that have recently been exposed to respiratory secretions. However, this is not considered a significant route of virus transmission.

Researchers have also pointed out, that the risk of the coronavirus spreading from surfaces is exaggerated, as everyday conditions rarely correspond to the situation created in the laboratory.

The results of the studies vary, but so far the lifespan of the virus on the surfaces has been considered quite short. According to THL, under laboratory conditions, the virus can persist on different surfaces from a few hours to a few days.

The disc bar was cleaned at the Vantaa gym in April. In light of the research data, it appears that disinfectants quickly defeat the virus.­

The virus survival is therefore a precondition for it to be able to be caught at all. Therefore, disinfection of surfaces is not unnecessary, but additional investment in it does little to reduce the amount of infection, Olli Vapalahti says.

“Cleaning up isn’t insignificant, but it can’t affect most cases.”

According to the professor, the best way to prevent the spread of the disease is to avoid close contacts and mass gatherings, to wash your hands, and to use masks and Corona Flash. In addition, testing, isolating the symptomatics and quarantining the exposed are key.