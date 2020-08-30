Coronavirus The coronavirus is now spreading faster in India than in any other country, and there are fears that the infection situation will worsen significantly.

Coronavirus is now spreading faster in India than in any other country. On Sunday, Indian authorities said 78,761 new infections had been diagnosed in the country within a day, news agencies say.

No other country in the world has had such a high number of daily infections to date.

Densely populated cities, fatigue in isolation, and deficiencies in tracing infections have led to the virus spreading to virtually every corner of India’s 1.3 billion inhabitants.

Healthcare professionals fear that the spread of the virus will only accelerate as states in financial difficulty ease the restrictions.

“Everything now suggests that the number of patients will see a massive increase in the next few days,” health researcher Dr. Anant Bhan Melaka Manipal Medical College said To The New York Times.

“Most worryingly, we are very close to becoming the number one in the world (in terms of number of infections).”

Bridge more than 3.5 million corona infections are currently diagnosed in India. It is the third most after the United States and Brazil. According to official figures, more than 63,000 people have died of the disease caused by the virus in India.

Prior to Sunday, the record for daily infections was in the United States. On July 17, 77,638 infections were diagnosed in the country.

Prime minister Narendra Modi in his speech on Sunday, did not mention the border crossing by India, but urged citizens to follow health guidelines.

“It’s important that every citizen is healthy and happy, and that we hit the coronavirus together,” Modi said, according to news agency AFP.

“A corona can only be struck when you stay in shelters, keep safety distances of two yards (about two meters) and wear protective masks.”

Virus has previously hit India’s commercial hub in Mumbai as well as the capital New Delhi, but now the number of infections is also rising in rural areas.

Mortality from the disease caused by the virus is high in India – the fourth highest in the world, according to statistics from John Hopkins University.

In addition to health problems, millions of Indians have lost their jobs due to isolation measures. The poorest sections of the population in particular have suffered from restrictions.

Restrictions are now being relaxed to allow less than a hundred people to gather, as long as face shields are used and safety clearances are maintained. Metro traffic in major cities will also be gradually restored.

Schools will remain closed, but the new guidelines allow students to meet teachers voluntarily on school premises.