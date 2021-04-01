Coronavirus The coronavirus is now circulating in the population a lot, so controlling the epidemic is not easy

The situation can change for the worse very quickly, says Pekka Nuorti, Professor of Epidemiology.

Tighten restrictions for a few weeks so we can go for a better situation in the summer.

In this way, the government encouraged citizens in justifying the planned restrictions on movement just over a week ago. This blackmail meant restrictions on movement, but they are not coming any time soon, as the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered the government’s planned implementation unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, we returned to the starting point in assessing how the coronavirus epidemic in Finland is progressing during the spring.

Epidemic however, mitigation measures are not just about a summer that would start in a better situation where restrictions could be eased.

The question is whether coronary infections get out of control. This would mean a much higher number of people seriously ill and dead with covid-19. Nor is it intimidating, as there are examples of rapid growth in European countries the size of Finland: in Ireland, for example, the epidemic quickly exploded out of control.

Looking back a month, the growth in the incidence of infections and in hospital and intensive care cycles has slowed. Is a mere slowdown in growth enough if the figures are still high?

Last during the week, the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) published several different models of the possible progression of the epidemic. One of them is based on the assumption that we will continue with the current restrictions.

The situation now looks better than modeling, but modeling needs to be updated frequently to be valid.

“We are quite clearly at the highest level of infection throughout the epidemic. Incidence rates for the Helsinki metropolitan area are between 300 and 400. The figures are approaching the level of some European cities, but they are still not the top of the continent, ”says the professor of epidemiology at the University of Tampere. Pekka Nuorti.

Incidence rates describe the number of infections per one hundred thousand people in two weeks.

According to the young man, the virus is now circulating in the population so much that the situation can change for the worse very quickly.

“Ireland and Central European countries have seen that when the proportion of the modified virus type rises to more than 50% of all infections, then exponential growth begins.”

Younger considers that it must be borne in mind that, in addition to the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Turku region, other hospital districts are catching up with the modified virus types.

Now, in six hospital districts, the incidence rate of infections is over a hundred. Finland currently has so much viral circulation in the population that the situation can change for the worse very quickly.

Younger according to, additional restrictions must still be available if infections are not clearly reduced.

“Now we are still in a situation where restrictions affect the management of the epidemic more than vaccinations.”

According to him, the key issues in managing the epidemic are whether infection detection and testing work and whether people comply with restrictions.

As the number of people vaccinated increases, they get closer to the herd shelter all the time.

“Now, however, vaccinations do not affect the spread of the virus, as vaccinations are not available to those populations where the virus is spreading. However, it is right to vaccinate first the groups most at risk of getting a serious illness, ”says Young.

The R-number of infectivity and the efficacy of vaccinations are also related. If the R-number is 1, it means that each infected person infects one person.

“Roughly speaking, the effect of vaccinations starts to show up faster if the infectivity rate is lower,” Nuorti describes.