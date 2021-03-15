Coronavirus The coronavirus infected a person who received two doses of vaccine in Southern Savonia – “There is nothing surprising in itself,” says the director of the Vaccine Research Center.

According to Mika Rämet, director of the Vaccine Research Center, it is assumed that vaccinated people will have symptomatic cases, as the protection provided by the coronary vaccine is not 100%. Therefore, protection against the virus should be continued after vaccination.

Southern Savonia in the hospital district, the coronavirus infected a person, even though he had already received two doses of the coronary vaccine.

The matter was reported by the South Savo Consortium of Social and Health Services in Essote on Friday in its corona situation report.

The case relates to a chain of infection that originated from a virus variant in South Africa.

Director of Health Services at Essote Santeri Seppälä according to that person has acquired a symptomatic disease but has not been hospitalized. The hospital district does not tell which company the vaccine has been given to the person.

“This does not undermine confidence in the effectiveness of vaccines. We know that the efficiencies are 95-96%. It may not protect everyone. With this variant [Etelä-Afrikan virusvariantti] the performance has been perhaps the worst, ”says Seppälä.

According to him, the case reminds us that despite the vaccine, people should continue to protect themselves against the virus.

“Vaccines work extremely well, but those still vaccinated must use safety arrangements, as the protection provided by the vaccine is not 100%,” says Seppälä.

Vaccine Research Center leader Mika Rämet according to the protective effect of coronary vaccines is good, but not so good as to completely prevent symptomatic infections. Studies show that the virus can cause a symptomatic infection despite the vaccine.

“Regardless of the vaccine, it is possible. Them [oireisia infektioita] however, comes moderately infrequently. Considering the Pfizer vaccine, the protective efficacy against symptomatic infection is in the order of 95%. But 95 percent is not one hundred percent, ”says Rämet.

“Even after two doses, some develop symptomatic infections. There is nothing surprising in itself. ”

In studies it has also been seen that the efficacy of vaccines has been slightly weaker precisely against the viral variant of South Africa.

“Johnson & Johnson, for example, have been able to compare different protection against different forms of the virus. The protection percentage was the lowest for the South African variant, but the protection was still quite good, ”says Rämet.

According to him, in the future, it is necessary to closely monitor any symptomatic cases that may occur in vaccinated people and to find out the causes. It must be investigated whether there are explanations for the disease in the virus strain or in the background of the vaccinated people.

Rämetin In a study from Scotland, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines prevented four out of five hospital-acquired infections in the elderly after a single dose.

“In the big picture, actually all the vaccines that have become the results of the efficacy study show that the protective effect against the severe form of the disease is very good,” says Rämet.

“Overall, the spectrum of disease severity is shifting to a milder one. Personally, I think the disease would probably be even more severe without vaccination. ”

He points out that there are good signs of the effectiveness of vaccines in countries that have gone further in vaccination. For example, in Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, there is a clear decrease in coronavirus mortality.

“It gives faith that vaccine campaigns can be effective.”