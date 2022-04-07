Coronavirus The coronavirus epidemic shows no signs of abating in Finland – Live broadcast continues

HS shows the event starting at 10am live on this news and follows it moment by moment.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) are organizing a coronavirus situation report every morning. HS shows the opportunity live on this news and follows it moment by moment.

The event will cover the disease and vaccination situation as well as the epidemiological assessment of the coronavirus situation in Finland and internationally. In addition, a review of the evaluation report on the social impact of the coronavirus will be heard.

The head of the department will be present at the event Taneli Puumalainen About STM, Director Mika Salminen THL and a consulting officer Jouni Varanka from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Coronavirus is on the move a lot all over Finland. As the guidelines for applying for a PCR test in health care only apply to a part of the population, it is impossible to say the actual number of infections.

Although there is a strain on hospitals across the country, the prevalent omicron variant of the coronavirus with its sub-variants does not cause as rapid a collapse of well-being and severe lung changes in hospital admissions as previous transformations.

The majority of people whose coronary infection has required hospitalization have had no or partial protection against vaccination, is clear from THL’s statistics. This has been the case throughout the epidemic.