Pfizer is able to produce one batch of coronary vaccine from start to finish in less than three months. However, the new messenger technology has its own bottlenecks.

Pfizer and its partner Biontech did something impossible to even imagine – developed the covid-19 vaccine in less than a year.

Prior to that, the fastest vaccine development program had been for a mumps vaccine that used for four years. The mumps vaccine was approved in 1967.