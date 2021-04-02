Coronavirus The coronary situation in Hungary is the worst in the world: Journalists accuse the regime of blackening the situation, Orbán says restrictions will not solve the epidemic

Controversially, Hungary has also given the most coronary vaccines in the European Union.

In Hungary currently has the highest number of coronavirus deaths relative to population. The coronavirus has caused 34.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the country. For example, in Finland the corresponding figure is only 0.7.

On Wednesday, Hungary reported a grim record of 302 daily coronary deaths. In a country with a total population of nearly 10 million, more than 21,000 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a coron map from Johns Hopkins University.

In Budapest, pebbles have been queued to show the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Hungary.­

Controversially, Hungary has also given the most coronary vaccines in the European Union. By Friday, 21.4 percent of Hungarians had been vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus. The country has vaccinated its citizens with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Russian Sputnik, among others.

HS told two weeks ago about the corona situation in Estonia be the worst in the world in terms of population. Since then, infections in Estonia have started to fall sharply. The country’s incidence rate remains high: 1,222.5 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. At worst, however, the figure was over 1,550.

In recent weeks, Hungary has overtaken Estonia with 1,269.6 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In terms of incidence, Hungary has the second highest number of infections in the world after San Marino, with a population of about 30,000.

Alarming Despite the situation, the country’s administration intends to lift the restrictive measures on schedule immediately after Easter, news media reports Bloomberg. First the shops open, then the schools and finally the restaurants and hotels.

“Infections are widespread, and restrictions can only slow their spread. However, they cannot stop them, ”said the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told state television on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Budapest’s deserted center during coronavirus restrictions on March 9th.­

Orbán added that only vaccinations “kill” the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Part Hungarian journalists blame the country’s administration for covering up the scale of the epidemic. In an open letter released Wednesday, journalists say they have been prevented from going to hospitals and talking to health care workers, says Reuters.

Doctors who spoke anonymously to Reuters say the capacity of the country’s hospitals is nearing completion. At EU level, Hungary and Bulgaria have the highest number of covid-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

“Lack of information has serious consequences,” the letter reads Euronewsaccording to.

“Because the real situation in hospitals can only be reported incompletely, many people underestimate the dangers of the virus and do not follow adequate protection measures, which contributes to exacerbating the epidemic,” the letter says.

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights also gave to Hungary Tuesday reprimands restricting the media during a pandemic.

People queuing up in front of a hospital in Budapest on Thursday.­

According to the Hungarian administration, the allegations are based only on assumptions and allegations. According to journalists, the administration responded that hospitals are for patients and not for cameras.

Over Orbán, who ruled Hungary for ten years, has been absent media activities in the past. Among other things, he has modified laws and media control so that press freedom has suffered badly.

Orbán has also often been at odds with other EU leaders. For example last March The Hungarian Parliament passed a law that gave Orbán the power to run the country largely to his own devices. The law received much criticism from other EU countries, and eventually the country abandoned it Last June.