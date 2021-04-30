Coronavirus The corona situation is now easing almost all of Finland, in the western North the infection curve is rising – the graphs show the situation in different regions

The infection rates of Uusimaa and Southwest Finland, which have been scorched for a long time in a difficult disease situation, have decreased rapidly in recent weeks. Half of the country’s hospital districts are at the baseline level of the epidemic.

Finland The coronavirus situation is the best in Europe: only in Iceland, the United Kingdom and the Vatican City State is the number of infections in relation to the population in the last two weeks lower than in Finland.

Within the country, however, there are large differences in infection rates between regions.

The calmest disease situation in the country is in the hospital districts of Lapland and Central Ostrobothnia. In both, less than five infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been reported in the last 14 days.

Below you can see how the infection situation has developed in those hospital districts that were at the baseline level of the epidemic on Friday. You can add hospital districts by clicking on the desired hospital district in the graphic.

Next to the Lapland Hospital District, the incidence rate in the West Ostrobothnia Hospital District is correspondingly one of the highest in the country. Among the infections in the area, a British variant of the virus has been screened and samples have also been sent for testing against the South African variant.

In the western North, infections are still concentrated in the western border town of Tornio. On the other side of the border in the Swedish county of Norrbotten, the incidence rate of the coronavirus was more than 700 on Friday, which is ten times higher than in the West Ostrobothnia.

Read more: Tornio has already calmed down the corona situation, now the infections have exploded again: “There are constantly positives”

Lively border traffic makes it difficult to manage the epidemic situation in the West Bank. In February, the number of border crossings between Tornio and Haparanda almost halved from the January reading after Sweden announced that it would require a negative coronavirus test for those entering the country.

Now the snuff rally in Sweden has increased, said the chief physician of the West Ostrobothnia Hospital District Jyri J. Taskila To HS earlier this week. Taskila expressed concern that the disease situation in the area will get out of hand if travel restrictions on cross-border traffic begin to be lifted in May.

Read more: The opening of the Swedish border in the West Bank is a matter of concern – “Epidemic situation escapes control if travel restrictions are eased too early”

Testing related to border traffic puts a strain on the test capacity of the area. In recent weeks, Länsi-Pohja has undergone the most coronavirus tests in Finland in proportion to its population.

This week, the West Ostrobothnia Regional Pandemic Task Force appealed to residents that those who need a test certificate for a shopping trip to Sweden should not apply to municipal sampling points.

“Testing asymptomatic shopping travelers consumes health care resources unnecessarily and delays testing for symptomatic patients,” the Pandemic Task Force said in a statement.

Long The infection rates of Uusimaa and Southwest Finland, which have been affected by a severe disease situation, have fallen rapidly in recent weeks. Even a gradual return to contact teaching after Easter has so far not caused infection rates to rise again.

Infection rates have not decreased as straightforwardly in the hospital districts of Åland and Pirkanmaa, for example. In Pirkanmaa, the incidence rate in Tampere has been close to one hundred in recent days and even higher than in Helsinki.

Last In recent days, infection rates have increased slightly in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kanta-Häme.

The figures for Northern Ostrobothnia, which is at an early stage of the epidemic, are explained by the fact that Oulu, the largest city in the region, infection rates have increased last week. New infections are mainly related to a few known infection chains. This week, Oulu moved from the basic phase of the epidemic to the acceleration phase.

The incidence rates in Kanta-Häme have increased so that the area is on the verge of spreading. As the carrying capacity of healthcare is not endangered, Kanta-Häme will continue in the acceleration phase, informed the region’s pandemic team on Friday.

In the coming weeks infection rates and their prevention measures have a great impact on what summer will look like, reminded the director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Pasi Pohjola at a press conference on Thursday.

Pohjola appealed to the regional authorities to comply with the Ministry’s action plan for the phasing out of restrictions.

According to Pohjola, in a situation where an average of more than 200 daily infections are reported, there is a significant risk of the epidemic situation deteriorating if social contacts suddenly increase.

Read more: THL: The need for hospital care has not decreased in line with the number of infections, the Indian virus variant found in Finland may be more contagious than the basic form