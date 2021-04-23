Coronavirus The corona situation in Tornio had already calmed down, but the infections have started to rise again: “The situation has exploded in my hands”

Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in the West Ostrobothnia Hospital District. All new infections were detected at the Swedish border in Tornio.

Authorities have in recent days emphasized restraint and caution in dismantling coronavirus restrictions and returning to a more normal life.

The talks gained new impetus on Friday as eight new cases of coronavirus were announced in the West Ostrobothnia Hospital District. He told me about it earlier Evening News.

All new infections were detected in Tornio. The city’s leading doctor Jukka Ronkainen describes the infection situation in the city as very serious.

“Before Easter, we got into a very peaceful situation. Now, in two weeks, the situation has exploded, ”says Ronkainen.

“New positives are constantly coming. At worst this week, we have had more than 450 quarantined or isolated in such a small village. ”

In Finland gradual lifting of restrictions is already planned. Ronkainen says that although the restrictions in Tornio have been kept unchanged “even oversized”, the infection situation has still escalated due to the activities of the residents.

“If people don’t follow the restrictions, but gather and roam around the city in restaurants and shops, then no one can get this under control,” Ronkainen regrets.

“The situation now requires that people follow the instructions given and behave properly.”

Tornio forms a twin city border with Haparanda. In Norrbotten County, the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days has been over 850.

According to Ronkainen, the effect of Sweden is illustrated by the fact that all new infections in the Länsi-Pohja hospital district were in Tornio.

Under normal circumstances, there are several tens of thousands of border crossings between Tornio and Haparanda. According to Ronkainen, the number dropped to below two thousand at its lowest when Sweden started demanding a negative test result from those who cross the border.

“Now, unfortunately, border traffic has started to increase. It has risen to around 3,600 on weekdays and a little calmer on weekends. ”

Ronkainen says that Tornio’s infection rates collapsed after Sweden introduced the pre-test requirement.

“Although the pre-test alone does not solve the problem, it is very important,” says Ronkainen.

“I don’t see any possibility of opening the Swedish border unless we have a pre-test requirement in place. I don’t understand why it can’t get to the Council of State. “

For the coronation situation relief has been anticipated as spring and summer progress with seasonal variation. However, Ronkainen is not optimistic about the summer.

“We lived up to our hopes that we would have already had a good situation in May, but that wish has collapsed. Now there is little hope that we will have control over this situation by Midsummer. ”