Coronavirus The corona flasher begins to instruct those exposed to the corona test, whether there are symptoms or not – quarantine is recommended even if the test result is negative

The new instructions will be updated in the Koronavilkku application with the software update coming at the beginning of March, says Aleksi Yrttiaho, Director of Information Management at THL.

After the software update, Koronavilkku instructs those who received an exposure notification for the corona test whether there were symptoms or not, says Yrttiaho.

Even if the test result is negative, the application instructs you to follow voluntary quarantine.

“The Infectious Diseases Act says that based on the mere notification of Koronavilku, no one is quarantined, but there must be a test result, for example,” says Yrttiaho.

“Information on the exact date of exposure is not available through the corona flasher, as this is prescribed by the Communicable Diseases Act. It is about data protection. In this way, the recipient of the exposure report will not be able to deduce who has contracted coronary heart disease. ”

Herbal medicine estimates that the new guidance does not significantly increase the need for testing. The testing capacity in Finland is now about 30,000 tests per day and at best they have been performed in about 26,000 days.

The new guidance would increase the number, he said, perhaps by only a few hundred. Thus, the number of those who remain in voluntary quarantine would not increase very much either.

“So the overall impact is likely to be small. But when tests can be performed on asymptomatic ones, the chains of infection can be broken faster, ”says Yrttiaho.

If, on the other hand, the testing capacity threatens to be filled in some situations, he always says he can also not take asymptomatic tests.

Refreshing The guidelines are part of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) updated testing and tracking strategy last week. Its goal is to be able to identify new infections, exposed chains, and viral mutations more quickly than at present. The means provided by the mobile app are designed to improve tracking, the strategy says.

THL has instructed municipalities and hospital districts on the new strategy. The implementation of the national strategy is in the regions, Yrttiaho recalls.