Coronavirus The corona experiences of schoolchildren vary a lot, although the longing for friends unites

The Office of the Ombudsman for Children gathered experiences of third-graders from Jyväskylä about the Korona era.

Hand bottles, a flying saucer shooting boredom and a coronavirus with missiles at home: among other things, this is how third-graders from Jyväskylä described life during the coronary pandemic.

“Korona is stupid,” one schoolboy probably summed up the feelings of quite a few.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Children collected the views of third-graders from three primary schools in Jyväskylä last autumn. A total of 117 responses were received, the majority of which were illustrations. Now the office has published a qualitative study interpreting the material.

In many responses, the exception period is described through corona instructions such as safety gaps and masks. It doesn’t surprise the researcher who did the research Karri from Kekko, because they are recurring things in a child ‘s daily life and in public places, which are therefore easy to draw.

The responses repeated experiences of boredom and longing for friends, but also for enjoying time at home. A humorous approach was also found in some of the responses, such as in the form of a coronavirus shooting tank or a superhero spraying the virus with a handgun. Tombstones had been drawn on a few responses, among other things, but otherwise death was not addressed in the responses.

Kekkonen according to the report, the things found in the review cannot be generalized in themselves, because the collection of data was so strictly limited. However, he said, other studies provide support for what has now been found, such as the fact that children in principle have a negative attitude towards coronary heart disease. Otherwise, there is a lot of variation in experiences.

“For some, the time off can bring positive aspects, such as more time with family, being at home, time together and a freer schedule. For some, it seems the opposite, when a distance school can feel heavy and is not supported in the same way, and the rhythm can be boring, ”says Kekkonen.

At both ends, however, the pity of not seeing schoolmates in a distance school is shared, and its pregnancy is repeated in many places.

“To the part [pandemia-aika] has also meant not seeing another parent, and seeing grandparents, for example, can have been really challenging. In other words, relevant adults may have been left out in part, ”says Kekkonen.

Also Assistant Professor of Developmental Psychology Riika Korja It is clear from the University of Turku that the corona situation has affected different families in different ways.

“Those families experience more stress where there is financial anxiety, lack of social support, or the prospect is threatened. Significant stress or strain experienced by parents often affects children’s well-being. What matters is how adults close to the child can, ”he says.

Korja heard at a conference a good metaphor for how differences in corona experiences can be thought of.

“The speaker said that in the corona we are all in the same storm, but we are not in the same boat. This affects us all, but there are a lot of differences in what kind of boat we have to sail forward in this storm. ”

Help for a schoolchild can be obtained, for example, through student care, school psychologists, school curators and family counselors. In addition to these, Korja also recommends the services of various organizations such as the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, including chats, helplines and peer support sites. At the moment, however, the problem, he says, is that there are a lot of people who need help.

“The situation is very busy and there are queues in many places. Its social message is that now is the point where it would be important to invest in these services. The sooner it is possible to influence and prevent protracted crisis situations, the smaller the damage will be, ”Korja says.

Crown period according to Korja, not much information is yet available on the effects on children’s development. However, something can be judged based on past knowledge.

“First of all, I say a comforting word: the mind of both the adult but especially the child is pretty flexible. Even difficult steps can be recovered if there are also sufficient protective factors. ”

Even a 10-year-old child reflects in his or her world of experience primarily his or her growth environment. If it is safe and things are “pretty much well,” the wider threat, according to Korja, is not greatly transmitted to the child’s world of experience. The risk situation for a child consists if the stressful stress situation is prolonged.

“It would be essential to be able to prevent the prolongation of the stress experience and, on the other hand, to be able to bring protective factors into the environment if conditions are not optimal.”

Factors that protect the child For school-age children, Korja means, for example, a smooth everyday life, friendships and friendships, and a good time with family.

“Even if there is a burden, stress and worries about finances in the family, it will protect the child if parents are able to help maintain good moments and interactions through joy. Just the kind of everyday life as a family, ”he says.

The school environment is also of great importance to many children, as it can provide positive experiences of friendships, meaningful activities and learning experiences.

Ombudsman for Children According to the Kekkonen office, the project to gather experiences has clearly shown two things. On the one hand, such research is easy to carry out and information can be obtained from children with relatively little effort. Children, on the other hand, are not a cohesive group that could easily be bundled into a particular type, but there is a lot of variation between children.

“These effects and limitations brought about by the period of exception have had a direct impact on the lives of children and young people. That is why it is important to consult them. We must also remember to ask children, not just parents or adults working with children, ”says Kekkonen.

“And in the other direction, children need to be informed about these topics. This is reflected, for example, in the fact that the norms of washing hands all the time and using a hand glove can feel heavy when it is not given a context and is now only prescribed in this way. ”