Coronavirus The corona epidemic is now accelerating in many places, but what does that mean? HS sought answers to questions about the stages of the epidemic

A certain number of infections alone does not mean that the epidemic is entering an accelerating phase, says Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, STM’s Strategy Director.

Multi the hospital district estimates that the coronavirus epidemic in their area has reached an accelerating stage, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Department of Social Affairs and Health (STM) said on Thursday.

There has sometimes been confusion in the public about which areas are affected by the acceleration phase and how it will affect the lives of ordinary people. Head of Department, STM Tuija Kumpulainen acknowledged at Thursday’s press conference that communication about national and regional action may have felt like a “jungle”.

“I am not at all surprised that in some areas, citizens may be amazed,” Kumpulainen said.

HS collected data from STM and THL on what the different stages of the epidemic are about and what recommendations or restrictions could be made based on them.

What do the steps mean?

The three phases of the epidemic are defined in an action plan published by STM in September.

At a basic level the incidence of infections – that is, the number of cases detected per 100,000 inhabitants – is low. Only a small part of them are native, ie obtained from within the area.

In the acceleration phase the incidence of coronary infections is at least 6–15 per week and at least 10–25 in two weeks. In addition, more than one percent of the corona test results are positive.

During the acceleration phase, chains of infection occur from time to time, but their sources can generally be traced. No special measures are required in hospital care.

The third and most serious stage is spreading stage, where the need for hospital and intensive care is growing strongly. The incidence of the disease is at least 12-25 per week and at least 18-50 in two weeks. The number of cases is increasing at a rate of more than ten percent per day, more than two percent of tests are positive, and the majority of infection sources cannot be traced.

Where are we now in the acceleration phase?

According to STM, the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus), Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Etelä-Savo and Pohjois-Savo stated last week that they were in the acceleration phase or at the beginning of it. The Central Finland Hospital District announced that this is the case for Jyväskylä.

During the past week, however, the number of cases in relation to the population decreased in Central Finland, Kanta-Häme and Pirkanmaa. Some areas of the STM were described on Thursday as “borderline cases”.

The most serious situation is in the Hus area. Director of Hus Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen commented on Wednesday To Ilta-Sanomat, that most of the spread phase criteria are already met in the area.

In the media, the stages of an epidemic have sometimes been assessed on the basis of the number of infections in the areas. STM’s Strategy Director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki points out that they are not the only criterion.

“It’s always an overall assessment. The criteria are indicative and there is no sharp mechanical boundary between the stages of an epidemic. The size and responsiveness of the area will certainly affect their assessments of the situation, ”says Voipio-Pulkki.

Who determines what stage we are at?

Either the THL or the regional authorities themselves.

“There’s kind of two processes in parallel here,” describes THL’s chief physician Taneli Puumalainen.

Locally, regional government agencies (AVITs) and municipalities can decide on recommendations and restrictions within their competence based on their own assessment. In practice, the assessment is often carried out by a regional co-operation group, which includes representatives of the hospital district and THL in addition to the municipalities and municipalities.

In national decisions, the government relies on THL’s estimates. The government outlined this week that there will be stricter restrictions on the operation of restaurants in the accelerating provinces; in this case, the acceleration phase is therefore determined by the THL statement.

“THL, as an expert authority under the Communicable Diseases Act, issues an opinion after consulting the regional co-operation groups and STM’s situation picture and modeling group,” Voipio-Pulkki commented on the restaurant issue.

The government’s decision now restricts two things: the operation of restaurants and the arrival in Finland from abroad. According to Voipio-Pulk, no other national decisions are being prepared.

What happens during the acceleration phase?

It depends on the decisions of the municipalities and municipalities. According to STM’s action plan, measures in the acceleration phase may include, for example, telework recommendations and the extension of face mask recommendations. These have also been highlighted by the regions in their own plans.

Restrictions on visits to care facilities, the transition to distance learning, the closure of public spaces and operating units, and the restriction of public events and gatherings are also possible.

In areas under acceleration, THL’s mask recommendation extends to colleges and secondary schools, as well as all public interiors and public events where close contact is not always avoidable, including shopping. Regions can implement mask recommendations as they are or apply them, Puumalainen says.

In addition, the government announced on Tuesday that restrictive measures on restaurants in emerging provinces will be tightened. The drinking of alcohol must stop no later than 10 pm, the doors must be closed at 11 pm and no more than half of the normally permitted number of customers may be taken in.

What happens during the spread?

In the spread phase, the regions are likely to introduce stricter and broader restrictions on the repertoire listed earlier.

THL’s mask recommendation extends to all public interiors, public events, high schools and taxi travel.

If regional action is not enough, national recommendations and restrictions can be introduced. The last option is to re-introduce the stand-by law.

In what bad situation would extensive nationwide restrictions be imposed?

“Depends on the overall assessment. The spirit of the action plan is that if several hospital districts are in the spreading phase, the area seems to be expanding and development cannot be reversed, then the discussion on national restrictions will be close, ”says Voipio-Pulkki.

He can’t say what kind of restrictions would start.

“It’s unpredictable at this point. But that’s where the gaze has to turn, where there are a large number of people in a relatively small space without the possibility of safety clearances. ”

For example, would it be possible to close a province again?

“In principle, no restriction is completely ruled out. But the threshold would certainly be very high. ”

How to get information about the situation in your area?

THL’s Puumalainen threw an information ball in the direction of the regions on Thursday. He said hospital districts and co-operation groups led by them should collect recommendations and restrictions for municipalities in their area on their own websites.

“It is not very realistic that THL would be able to keep up-to-date the situation data of three hundred municipalities. It is better that hospital districts and regional co-operation groups compile the information and THL links to it on its website, ”Puumalainen adds to HS.

According to STM’s Voipio-Pulk, an appendix is ​​being prepared to the authorities’ weekly status report, which would collect information on regional recommendations and restrictions.

“We are working to have such a summary appendix and the hospital districts’ own verbal assessments of the situation as early as next week.”