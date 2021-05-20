Coronavirus The Corona Coordination Group proposes facilitations for public events: from the beginning of June, there should be ten people indoors at a time

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group recommends changes to the number of people at public events

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group on Thursday did not propose major changes to the existing restrictions.

The exception is small gatherings. The group recommends that, from 1 June, a maximum of 10 people can be present indoors and a maximum of 50 people outdoors at public events and general gatherings, as long as the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Department of Health and Welfare are followed.

The guidelines require, among other things, that the number of people at events be limited so that there is at least two meters between people and groups.

Otherwise, the Corona Coordination Group recommends that the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland continue its decision to ban all indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings for a specified period of time. All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are currently prohibited.

Outdoor according to the group, the premises could be divided into blocks of up to 50 people.

The coordination group recommends that the decision be valid until the end of June. According to the group, the decision must be changed if the epidemic situation develops for the worse.

With regard to private events, the coordination group recommends that they comply with the decision made by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland on public events.

The Coordination Group further recommends that the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland continue the decision to maintain the actual distance in public spaces on the basis of Provisional Section 58d of the Communicable Diseases Act from 1 June 2021 until 30 June 2021.

Coordination group continues to prepare for the phasing out of restrictions in the metropolitan area.

The coordination group outlined today that a limited and gradual opening of the municipal customer service facilities will be decided at the meeting next week. The aim is to open service facilities from the beginning of June, provided that the epidemic situation develops favorably and at least does not worsen.

Services to be discussed next week include, in particular, cultural and leisure facilities such as museums, exhibitions, houses of culture, libraries, indoor swimming pools and indoor swimming pools.

Coordination group base its policy on an epidemiological assessment and an overall assessment of the evolution of the coronary situation, and the policy can be changed quickly if the situation so requires.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland will announce its decisions separately next week.

Correction 20.5. at 4:08 p.m .: The headline in the story previously suggested that changes to the meeting restrictions had already been decided. However, the Corona Coordination Group has only recently proposed changes to the regional government agency, which will make the final decision. In addition, it has been clarified that the changes are specifically about public events and general gatherings.