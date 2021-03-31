Coronavirus The corona cluster of exchange students in Turku was about a virus transformation in South Africa – The disease situation of students is now calming

However, the main virus in Turku infections is the British variant, which causes 80 percent of infections.

Turku Whereas a cluster of viruses of South Africa has been observed in a cluster of coronaviruses among exchange students; informed City of Turku on Wednesday.

“In a hurry [Turun yliopistollinen keskussairaala] laboratory studies tentatively confirmed that the corona epidemic of international students is a variant of the South African viral variant. More detailed studies of this variant are still in progress, ”said the doctor responsible for infectious diseases Jutta Peltoniemi on Wednesday in the city’s corona information.

Infections have now been diagnosed in 109 people in the exchange group of exchange students. Last weekend, the anti-coronation bus offered free corona tests at Ylioppilaskylä.

The city estimates that the situation is now calming down. Student corona sampling will continue this week.

In Turku a total of 354 coronavirus infections were diagnosed last week. The incidence rate of the disease is currently 403, which is the number of infections per one hundred thousand people in the last two weeks.

“So at a very high level,” says Peltoniemi.

“Currently, about 80 percent of Turku’s viruses are UK variants [Britannian virusmuunnosta]. It has very quickly taken over the status of a mainstream virus. ”

The corona information reminded that all coronaviruses, including virus variants, have the same safety guidelines to prevent them from spreading, ie wearing a mask, restricting contacts, adequate safety distances and good hand and cough hygiene. The corona test should be applied for easily.

In Turku has the highest number of intra-family infections. According to Peltoniemi, however, the sources of infections also emphasize infections received from close parties such as friends, acquaintances and various leisure encounters. There are also a lot of infections in the workplace.

Peltoniemi reminded that precautions should be remembered, especially in close circles and work communities, in order to reduce infections. This would also reduce intra-family infections.

According to Peltoniemi, personnel have been added to the infection tracing work. Now, as a rule, tracing can be started within about a day of the infection information. Currently, the source of infection is identified in about 78% of cases.