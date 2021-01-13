Coronavirus The construction site was suspended in Helsinki due to corona infections

On Mäkelänkatu, four employees had a positive coronavirus result on the construction sites of the Finnish Medical Association’s property.

In Helsinki On Mäkelänkatu, the construction sites of the Medical Association’s property were temporarily closed on Monday due to cases of coronavirus in workers.

CFO of the Finnish Medical Association, which owns the property Erkki Peiponen confirm the matter. A positive coronavirus result was found in four workers.

He was the first to talk about it Evening paper. According to Iltalehti, Finnish and foreign workers had infections. Construction work has been suspended until January 21st.

Iltalehti the construction worker interviewed says he has not received general guidance on corona recommendations at the construction site. In the view of the construction worker, the construction sites are constantly having problems complying with the corona guidelines.

“Most employees don’t wear masks. The attitude is such that employees are not interested at all. I wonder if the masks are not used. We’ve been working all our lives where masks have to be worn all day. It shouldn’t be anything new, ”the employee told Iltalehti.

Builders Association last week called for mandatory corona tests for foreign workers.

According to the association, risks are posed especially by foreign employees who, when they arrive in Finland, do not want or are unable to remain in voluntary quarantine, which the authorities currently recommend. The building association proposes mandatory corona tests at the border as a solution.

Chairman of the Construction Association Matti Harjuniemi told Iltalehti that the incident on Mäkelänkatu is a typical example of recent problems in the construction industry.

“There have been more cases of this type since December and there will certainly be more. This came as no surprise, ”Harjuniemi said.

According to Harjuniemi, construction workers are brought to Finland from the Baltic countries and Romania, where the coronavirus situation is worse, so infections also come to Finland from there.