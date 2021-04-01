Coronavirus The Constitutional Committee gave the green light to the masquerade – in Parliament forced to divide opinions, the government assesses the need for a change in the law

According to the committee, the government should “start” drafting legislation on the obligation to use and regulate it, for example, in the Infectious Diseases Act.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs the demand made to the government to prepare the mandatory use of a face mask to divide opinions in parliament.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohi (Central) does not consider compulsory use to be a very effective measure in combating the coronavirus, while the Coalition member of the same committee Mia Laiho (Kok) would like a bill from the government as a matter of urgency.

In its statement on restrictions on movement on Wednesday, the Constitutional Affairs Committee stated that the government “should undertake” drafting legislation on the obligation to use a face mask.

In the Committee’s view, the obligation to use could be regulated, for example, in the Infectious Diseases Act.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) states that the government will make a proposal to amend the Communicable Diseases Act, which will make it possible to provide for the introduction of a mask obligation if necessary.

“That whole thing is not easy, because the conditions of necessity must be met there too, but yes, this preparatory work is being done,” Marin said on Wednesday night when he left the Estate House.

“It’s not the kind of legislation that comes in handy for this,” Marin said masked. However, he liked the fact that people already use masks extensively.

“Fortunately, the benefit that that obligation would bring to this situation is small because people are already wearing masks so well.”

Manager Jari Keinänen the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health reports that the Ministry is currently assessing whether the obligation can be imposed.

Government planned movement restrictions escaped on Wednesday to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, but the committee nevertheless gave the green light to the mask ban included in the bill, if one is to be enacted. The committee stated that the regulation of the obligation to wear a mask was constitutional in nature and constituted a relatively minor restriction on fundamental rights.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs received two kinds of advance tips to the government. The committee emphasized, firstly, that the public authorities must ensure that face masks are available to everyone, regardless of financial resources, if there is a legal obligation to wear a mask.

Second, the government should consider the punishment of mask use. The government had envisaged that the mask obligation would apply to those born in 2007 or before, that is, all those over 14 years of age, and failure to do so would result in a fine of 40 euros.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs recalls that the lower limit of criminal liability is 15 years. The hint is that the government should consider imposing sanctions on minors if forced masking is introduced into law.

The mask coercion would seem to apply to Finns: in a recent HS poll, 71 per cent considered it the most acceptable restrictive measure.

Parliament has dealt with several amendments to the Infectious Diseases Act due to the coronavirus. At the beginning of February, an amendment came into force that gives regional authorities the power to close private premises.

In this context, the Coalition Party initiated a measure to provide for face masks for public transport and shops during the discussion of the law. This did not go through.

In addition, the Basic Finns objected that it should be possible to make instructions on the use of face shields mandatory in public transport, but this did not lead to any changes either.

“This was raised in the committee, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in its response considered that there was no need to legislate on this point. It was not initially included in the Government’s proposal, nor was it added to it by Parliament, ”says the Government Counselor who prepared the amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act. Kirsi Ruuhonen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Social- and the Health Committee had time to do so opinion on the draft law on restrictions on movement, which the government withdrew from parliament on Wednesday. In the opinion, the committee has reservations about the mask coercion proposed by the government.

Among other things, the committee points out that in the most severe epidemic areas, the mask utilization rate is already quite high, 80-90%.

According to the committee’s chairman, Markus Lohen, experts from the European Center for the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have said that masks play a weak role in combating pandemics.

“The law may impose an obligation in certain areas, and we did not oppose it per se. It is only a medical fact that the significance of the mask is not very great in this whole. In those countries where the epidemic has been bad, mask escapes have been introduced, but it has had little practical relevance in managing the epidemic. ”

According to Salmon, the advantage of a mask mask imposed by law would be that it would be easier for entrepreneurs to get around when there was no need to argue with customers about the use of the mask.

Social- and Mia Laiho, Vice-Chair of the Health Committee, would still like to force a mask on public spaces, such as shops and public transport. According to Laiho, the obligation should be imposed on the whole country, ie also on areas where the disease situation is still good.

According to Laiho, the greater the number of people who use the face mask, the greater the benefit.

“The government has systematically opposed this and has also downplayed the importance of masks. Compulsory masking should have been introduced earlier. Only now should the government do this quickly by changing a single article and leaving its own pride behind. ”