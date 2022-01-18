Coronavirus The conscript is worried about the conscripts coping with the Korona wave – Some of the six-week detention periods

According to the Defense Forces, the resilience of conscripts is constantly monitored.

18.1. 19:43

Conscript Association vice chairman Santeri Nousjoki is concerned about the resilience of conscripts when the Korona wave is disciplined by the Defense Forces.

During the first part of the year, conscripts have already been diagnosed with almost 2,200 corona infections.

Due to the coronation situation, for example, many conscripts have not been able to go on holiday for many weeks, the union’s press release says. For some conscripts, the period of detention may have lasted up to six weeks or longer.

Leave-free periods of more than a month, according to the association, significantly erode the resilience of conscripts, especially if decisions cannot be well and fairly reasoned.

“Currently, too many conscripts are suffering from five, six or even more weeks of detention while on normal duty,” Nousjoki says in a union statement.

Also According to the Defense Forces, the longer rhythm of service and leisure and the rapid changes caused by the covid-19 pandemic are straining conscripts.

“In general, conscripts have adapted well to the challenging situation. We are constantly monitoring the situation, the conscripts’ coping and their impact on the performance of the service, ”the Finnish Defense Forces responds to STT by e-mail.

According to the Defense Forces, it is important that conscripts in service boldly tell staff if they feel the service is heavy.

Interest rate practices are updated on the basis of findings received by the Defense Forces and other guidelines from society.

“The time allowed for the Defense Forces to avoid external contacts has been reduced to 7 days due to the special features of the Defense Forces’ operating environment.”

If conscripts cannot be counted on holidays according to the normal service cycle, according to Nousjoki, special attention must be paid to their recovery at the barracks. Conscripts must be provided with sufficient welfare-promoting stimuli and actual rest during long periods of detention.

Due to the corona shelters formed as a result of the virus situation, some healthy conscripts have also had to stay in tent accommodation. The conscript association calls for attention to be paid to the recovery of those staying in tents. In addition, the participation of those in coronary isolation in training must also be taken into account.

According to the Defense Forces, the training of quarantined conscripts will be continued, if possible, in small groups and through e-learning. In addition, backlog training will be implemented and any learning gaps will be filled during subsequent training sessions.