Yvan Lefranc-Morin, Managing Director of Flixbus, September 10 on franceinfo. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

The transport sector has taken the brunt of the crisis. Long-distance coaches, sometimes called “Macron coaches”, remained in the garage during confinement. They are back on the road but are far from having found all their customers. Eco guest of franceinfo Thursday, September 10, Yvan Lefranc-Morin, CEO of Flixbus, the leader of the sector, reveals that he had, this summer, to reduce the offer by 60%, compared to summer 2019, to adapt to demand. And for the next few months?

We remain on trends of the same order as what we experienced during the summer, traffic of around 40% of what we had in 2019. Yvan Lefranc-Morin, Managing Director of Flixbus on franceinfo

Flixbus employs dozens of subcontracting companies, often SMEs, which have made “a fantastic job”, considers the leader. “They are very hard hit “, he adds. Are jobs threatened within these companies? “We are trying to provide them with all the offer we can put on the road (…) We hope that with all the measures that the government has been able to implement, in particular the partial unemployment measures (…) we will be able to limit with our subcontractors a maximum of social damage. “

Yvan Lefranc-Morin believes that Flixbus “has the capacity to relaunch the network “, when demand returns. “On think, when it will restart, it will restart very quickly for us. “