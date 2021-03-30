Coronavirus The Coalition Party demands from the government a plan to open Finland in the wake of the coronavirus

Among other things, Petteri Orpo demands a digital vaccination certificate, clear date targets for vaccinations and information on the circumstances in which restrictions can be lifted.

Coalition demands from the government a clear plan for how Finland will be opened towards the summer. Chairman Petteri Orpon According to (Kok), for example, the government should set a target date for when the adult population has been vaccinated.

Likewise, Orpo demands a clear plan for how the restrictions will be lifted in due course. The government should set thresholds for the development of the disease situation below which restrictions could be lifted.

“We don’t need uncovered talk of the final tension, but a concrete view of when and how the pandemic has been broken. It created people’s faith in the future and I would argue that it would commit Finns to better comply with restrictive measures, ”Orpo said when presenting the Coalition Party’s proposals for such an exit strategy.

According to Orpo, the government needs proactive leadership, looking beyond three weeks and preparing for future situations.

“We must prepare for mass vaccination, the lifting of restrictions and the controlled opening of society.”

Orpo referred to Denmark and Britain, among others, where the government has stated its goals to open up society.

“While the situation is still difficult, we believe Korona has a chance to fold and suffocate during the summer,” Orpo said.

Orpon According to the Commission, even strict restrictions may be needed if infection rates rise for the fourth time after the summer. These restrictions should be regional, limited in time and based on the principle of least harm.

“When there are no more bottlenecks in testing, it would be worthwhile to direct the additional testing capacity to random testing. It could be used to find asymptomatic carriers. At the same time, Finland should consider acquiring rapid tests and distributing them widely to the worst epidemic areas, ”says Orpo.

The Coalition Party would also exempt protective equipment from VAT when purchased by businesses and consumers. Now the VAT exemption applies to public health care.

Coalition has long demanded that those entering the country be required to have a fresh negative corona test certificate.

“Spreading virus variants to Finland has been far too easy,” says Orpo.

In addition, according to Orpo, Finland must speed up the preparation of the national digital vaccination certificate.

“To our knowledge, such a certificate could be available in June, but there are uncertainties associated with the development work. This should be prioritized higher, as it plays an important role in opening up society. ”

According to Orpo, the certificate must be compatible with the vaccination certificate planned in the EU, but it is not worth waiting for the EU preparation, but act now. In Denmark, such a certificate, the “corona passport”, is part of the country’s post-corona strategy.

According to Orpo, such a certificate could be used for libraries, museums and summer events, for example.

Vaccinations In addition to the target date, Orpo also demands that occupational health be included in vaccination when more vaccines begin to enter the country.

“This is entirely in our own hands, how to succeed here. Without occupational health, this is unlikely to succeed. ”

The Coalition Party demands that the level of compensation for private occupational health be raised from 10 euros to 20 euros, which, according to Orpo, is closer to the actual costs. Here, the Coalition has listened with close ear to private health companies and their advocates.

According to Orpo, the issue of a regional vaccination order should not be politicized, but experts should determine what would be the right order for health.

The Coalition Party also demands open access to information from the government.

“All information about the disease and how the authorities work must be made public,” the party’s proposal says.