Denis Masseglia considers the decision to close sports halls to adults difficult to accept. First because the managers have put in place strict health protocols and then because the practice of sport allows, according to him, to better defend against the Covid-19.

The closure of sports halls, gymnasiums and swimming pools in high alert areas is “a blow of the club” which puts in “danger” clubs and federations, alerted Denis Masseglia, president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), Tuesday, October 6 on franceinfo. “From the moment when strict protocols are developed, and when all the guarantees are made so that the sporting operation can be done, it is difficult to understand”, he added.

Are you worried about the survival of certain clubs or certain federations?

Denis Masseglia: I’m not saying we’re in survival mode, but we’re not far from it. We understand all the less [la décision de fermer les salles de sport] that many have worked hard to have extremely strict protocols. The ban hits us like a hammer.

But do you still understand the starting point that led to this decision: health precaution?

She had been fully understood at the time of confinement. What is more difficult to understand is that all precautions have been taken. That there are sometimes surveys in clubs that might not respect them, I could understand. But from the moment when strict protocols are developed, and when all the guarantees are made so that the sporting operation can be done, it is difficult to understand.

Put yourself in the place of a gym that has put plexiglass between each device, it is told, overnight, that the place is still a place of contamination, it is not easy to admit, without any statistics, without the assertion being supported by any conclusion to this effect! Denis Masseglia, President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committeeto franceinfo

And you wrote it in a platform at Sunday newspaper, two days ago: these closures are all the harder to accept as we fight better against the Covid in a sports body?

I believe this is the main point. We could see with the period of confinement how important it was to have a regular and appropriate practice, and that those who had it had more capacity to defend themselves. So we would have thought that we were going to put sport at the heart of a social project. This is not quite the case. And then, the difficulty will come in economic terms because no longer allowing adults to be able to practice in a club, this will have serious consequences for them and for the federations. We put everything in danger.