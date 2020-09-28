In Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), as in the entire Toulouse region, sports halls are deserted. After the latest government decisions against the coronavirus, they are all closed for a minimum of fifteen days. The metropolis has moved into a heightened alert zone in the face of the virus. However, in the MagicForm room in Toulouse, one in two machines is doomed. The equipment is constantly disinfected and the personnel are traced to avoid any clusters.

A glaring shortfall for the month of September

“It is a decision that is disproportionate, incomprehensible and unfair. Most of the leaders wanted to rely on the September period which is the most important in terms of turnover, at 40% for the year“, said Hayk Shahinyan, manager of the sports hall.

