Coronavirus The closure of sports and recreation facilities will continue in Uusimaa for at least the next two weeks

The current restriction on gatherings, which prohibits indoor events, will also be extended until the end of January.

Southern Finland the regional government agency (avi) has decided to extend the current interest rate restrictions for two weeks. The closure of sports and recreation facilities will continue in Uusimaa until 24 January.

According to the situation report provided by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the epidemic is so serious that the AVI cannot ease the restrictions.

“The omicron transformation now poses a very serious threat to the carrying capacity of health care, and it is essential for the regional government agency to take the control measures recommended in the hospital district’s opinion, which we can decide within the framework of the law,” says the chief inspector. Oona Mölsä avin bulletin.

New the closure decision applies to all premises that may be ordered to be closed under section 58g of the Communicable Diseases Act. The regulation obliges the actors responsible for the management of the premises in sports, sports, leisure or recreational activities.

Indoors, which are used for team sports, group sports, contact sports and other similar sports or sports, are therefore closed. Gymnasiums and other similar indoor sports facilities, public saunas and swimming pool facilities in swimming pools, indoor swimming pools and spas, as well as the changing rooms in their immediate vicinity, are also closed.

In addition, the decision applies to dance venues, choir singing, amateur theater and other similar group activities.

Closed are amusement and theme parks, amusements and zoo interiors, as well as indoor playgrounds and indoor playgrounds. The public lounges of the shopping centers are also closed. The business premises of the shops and the premises used for the provision of services and access to them are open.

Junior and the hobbies of the youth are not run down. According to the company, the premises designated as closed can be used for the activities of children and young people born in 2003 and younger.

The age limit has therefore been raised. According to the new decision, everyone who turned 18 last year can participate in activities that would otherwise be closed. However, health safety must be taken into account in hobbies.

The second exception is the facilities needed for the advance voting of the regional elections in January. It is also permitted to use otherwise enclosed facilities for statutory services such as medical rehabilitation, physical education in schools and the organization of coronary vaccinations. Closure decisions do not apply to professional sports or private or family events.

Gathering restrictions continue. All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. There is no limit to the number of outdoor gatherings, but the health of the participants must be taken into account.

Those responsible for the use of the various facilities must prevent the risk of infection from close contact. It is up to the operators of the customer, participant and public areas to decide on measures to ensure health safety.

They can limit the number of customers, stagger the arrival of customers or place customer seats loosely.

Hus is highlighted the deterioration of the corona situation. On Wednesday, Hus’s chief physician Veli-Matti Ulander said in a statement that there will be no improvement in the decline in health care capacity, at least in the next few weeks.

“Tracing infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area no longer keeps track of cases of the disease. Corona testing is also severely congested. The sharp rise in the number of infections now poses a serious challenge, not only in the healthcare sector but also in other key sectors for society. These restrictive measures are therefore necessary in this situation. ”