Coronavirus The closure of restaurants could devastate cities: Many shops are now closing earlier than usual

The closure of restaurants will also affect the number of visitors to the malls, but how, it is not yet assessed by the mall managers. Efforts are being made to keep the stores open.

Many shopping malls are now adjusting the opening hours of their stores due to restaurant closures.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs were open on the last day on Monday. On Tuesday, in areas where the coronavirus epidemic is accelerating and spreading, such as Uusimaa, a three-week restaurant ban came into force, during which only the sale of food is allowed.

The Tripla shopping center in Pasila, Helsinki, has given its tenants the opportunity to reduce their opening hours by March. The shops must now be open in Tripla from Monday to Saturday at least from 11 am to 7 pm and on Sundays from 12 noon to 6 pm. Tripla Shopping Center Director Kati Kivimäki can’t say how many stores adopt the shortest possible opening hours.

“Not everyone does that, and grocery stores and pharmacies serve during long opening hours. But yes, it will certainly be used by many. ”

On Tuesday, at least seventeen Tripla stores had announced that they were open only during minimum opening hours. On Monday night, a tag was glued to many of Tripla’s store doors, which said that opening hours had changed.

Shopping center managers do not yet want to assess how the closure of restaurants will affect the number of visitors to the malls.

For example, the number of visitors to the Jumbo shopping center decreased by about 20 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. However, restrictions on restaurants varied widely over the past year.

“It remains to be seen how consumers will behave. However, decisions have been made very quickly and reacted just as quickly, so it is difficult to assess how consumers are affected by the situation in restaurants and the general epidemic situation, ”says Jumbo’s shopping center director. Olli Lehtoaro.

Jumbo, located in Pakkala, Vantaa, has about twenty restaurants, sixteen on the Flamingo side. Several of them continue to sell out food.

However, with the restaurant closure, Jumbo reduced the minimum opening hours for its stores from Monday. Requirements were reduced by one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening so that the shops are now open from Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and on Sundays from 12 noon to 5 pm.

Twenty stores in Jumbo have introduced minimum opening hours. The large grocery stores Prisma and K-Citymarket are still open from 6 to 24.

“However, we want people to be able to handle the necessary purchases in particular. However, this is such a response to the movements. We understand that people move less, ”says Lehtoaro.

Several The restaurants in the Red shopping center in Helsinki were closed on Monday, although the restaurant closure did not take effect until Tuesday.

When Redin mall director Aleksi Salminen called through the restaurants in the mall, it became clear to him that not all the restaurateurs had known they could have kept the doors open on Monday.

“For about a week and a half, the communication has been very unclear. It had caused us, especially restaurateurs with a foreign background, to have closed the doors yesterday. ”

According to Salminen, the confusion of communication is really annoying for entrepreneurs.

“For a small food processor, the loss of one day due to unclear communications can thus mean significant financial losses during an epidemic.”

The Kalasatama shopping center has had a lower than normal minimum opening time requirement since the autumn. The opening hours on weekdays are from 11 am to 7 pm, on Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm.

“Now we decided to reduce Saturday’s minimum opening requirement by one hour away from the end, so now the requirement is 11am to 5pm. Typically, restaurants bring visitors to the mall on Saturday nights. Now the assumption is that we will lose visitors after 4pm on Saturday. ”

In March last year, the number of visitors to shopping centers collapsed when strict restrictive measures were introduced in Finland.

“I don’t think it’s going to go worse now than last year, but it may be that at some point you also have to think about exempt opening hours. However, I am not yet willing to do so, ”says Salminen.