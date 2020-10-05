Can the government’s decision to close bars in Paris and its inner suburbs, but to leave restaurants open under strict conditions, can it be considered a measure that carries a weight of two measures? “There is a feeling of anger first, because we had a meeting Friday evening October 2, and it is Sunday at 10 pm that we are told the closure of the bars and the reinforced protocol for the restaurants. I can tell you that I had calls all weekend from managers and restaurants who asked me: ‘What do we do, close or not close?’ It’s not normal, it’s human, you can’t treat human like that and drop a press release at 10 p.m. and say it’s like this, like that “, deplores Franck Delvau.

What will happen to the reinforced health protocol for restaurants? “We proposed it on Friday October 2 with four essential points: the first is the reminder book that we have been offering for more than two weeks (…) then, we propose groups of eight people maximum, the cash at the table for to avoid as much as possible the circulation in the establishments and finally the temperature taking of the customers “, explains Franck Delvau

In Aix-en-Provence and Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), catering professionals will be able to reopen Monday, October 5, eight days after being closed. “We will also have to see the situation of the bars, because a fortnight of closure for the bars, it will be catastrophic. The government will have to take charge of the business interruption file with insurers and that of the loss of rents “, he adds.