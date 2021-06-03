The arrival of a greater number of doses begins to push the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. This Thursday, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will announce the opening of the registration for all people between 50 and 59 years old In Buenos Aires city.

As Clarín had advanced, the porteños who are within that age group will be enabled to register to be immunized against covid-19. But they can do it in stages.

From this one Friday, those who have between 55 and 59. From the Buenos Aires Health portfolio they added that next week it will be announced when it will be enabled for those over 50 in general.

In this way, the first group of the “general population” will be enabled, after progress has been made with the elderly and priority sectors or with comorbidities.

According to official data, in the City 1,179,546 doses, which represents that a 30% of the porteños have already received at least one injection.

The announcement of the measure will be made at 8 in Costa Salguero. Also participating will be the deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli; and the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

This Wednesday the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health began to vaccinate those over 18 years of age who present risk factors.

He is also getting immunized personnel considered strategic. These are teachers, but also police, firefighters and traffic officers, among others.

Until this Tuesday, 9,100 doses had been applied to people over 40 years of this priority group. And the campaign continued this Wednesday with the aim of advancing with the 25,000 that are already registered. .

Life in Buenos Aires with the coronavirus. Photo EFE

The Buenosairean authorities consider that they could fulfill the total of the applications this week. It is personal that, for the most part, perform street chores, with what is exposed and that is why it was included within the target population, which includes 1,200,000 residents of the City.

According to official information, it is a universe of 32,000 people, of which there are 25,000 registered at this stage. The remaining they have already been immunized for belonging to the risk groups by age or by previous diseases.

Thus, on Friday 1,500 over 50 were vaccinated, on Tuesday another 5,100 over 40, while this Wednesday they expected to complete 2,500 of the same age range.

With the opening for people over 50 years of age with no previous diseases, the immunization of residents who are not considered a “target population” begins.

DD