While France is undergoing a significant rebound from Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, called for a tightening, Thursday, September 17, of measures in certain cities. In live from Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) Friday September 18, France Télévisions journalist Denise Delahaye reveals the new rules taken Friday September 18 by the prefecture and the municipality. These will be effective from Saturday, September 19. First of all, the drinking establishments will be closed from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition, the sale and consumption of alcohol in public places will be quite simply prohibited from 8 p.m. As for the broadcasting of music in these same public places, it is totally prohibited because it is likely to contribute to gatherings. Likewise, in the gardens and on the beaches, it will no longer be possible to form a group of more than 10 people. Regarding public events, the maximum capacity will be 1,000 people instead of 5,000.