Sunday, August 14, 2022
Coronavirus | The city of Helsinki received reprimands from Avi: the health care of school children should not have been interrupted due to the coronavirus epidemic

August 14, 2022
Helsinki received reprimands from Avi for canceling periodic health checks for children during the coronavirus epidemic.

14.8. 14:58

Helsinki the city was reprimanded by the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (Avi) for suspending health care for schoolchildren during the coronavirus epidemic.

During the epidemic in Helsinki, periodic health checkups for children were canceled and postponed.

In addition to the coronavirus epidemic, appointments were canceled due to a shortage of doctors in primary care and preparation for the introduction of the information system Apot.

Avi the statement states that, even in exceptional circumstances, the city of Helsinki should have ensured that the residents of the area receive the necessary statutory health services and that the municipal association has enough healthcare professionals available.

According to Avi, municipalities should actively monitor the implementation of services in accordance with legislation through self-monitoring and, if necessary, take immediate measures to secure them.

At the beginning of last year, Helsinki’s school health service was closed for almost a month, during which it practically did not serve in ordinary matters at all. The reason for the closure was that school nurses were busy giving coronavirus vaccines.

