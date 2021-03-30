The 2,084 new cases of coronavirus registered this Monday among the residents of the City of Buenos Aires represent a record for the district: it is the highest number of cases for a day since the start of the pandemic.

This figure, however, has a peculiarity. Due to a failure in the data recording system, about six more hours were computed as of Monday. That is, the cases correspond to between 29 and 30 hours and not 24.

News in development.

