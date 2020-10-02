Wearing a mask may have become widespread in the four corners of France, some prefer to opt for a chin-shield. “Honestly, it’s easier to breathe. It’s better compared to customers […] With the mask, we see nothing, there is no expression“, testifies a butcher. However, according to the Directorate General of Health, this visor is absolutely ineffective.

Theoretically, this shopkeeper could be fined and receive a fine of 135 euros. However, she claims police have seen her with this chin-shield before and no admonition has been given to her. The doctors, for their part, are at a loss. “It doesn’t cover the mouth, it doesn’t cover the nose, the air goes in and out“, Judge Christian Lehmann, general practitioner in Poissy (Yvelines).