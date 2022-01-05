Coronavirus The Chief Medical Officer of Helsinki has reservations about the request for help from the Finnish Defense Forces – “We also have lobby officers behind us”

Right now, the chief physician of Helsinki’s health centers does not consider it realistic for Helsinki to ask the Defense Forces for help with corona operations.

HelsinkiN for the time being, the Chief Medical Officer has reservations about the request from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) that the Defense Forces should be prepared to assist municipalities in coronation activities such as testing, tracing and vaccination.

In Turku, on the other hand, the director of the service area of ​​health services says that he is waiting for STM’s guidance on the tasks for which official assistance from the Defense Forces could be used.

In Turku has been reported to be congested. In recent days, Helsinki's coroner vaccination sites have also become congested.

Chief Physician of Helsinki Health Centers Timo Lukkarinen however, it is not considered realistic right now for Helsinki to ask the Defense Forces for help with corona operations. The issue has been discussed in Helsinki, but there are very limited tasks in which the Defense Forces could be used.

Previously, Lukkarinen would take advantage of the city’s employees who would be left empty due to interest rate restrictions.

“Personnel have been or will be vacated from the sports services and libraries to be closed as society closes. Will we lay off them and replace them with conscripts? We also have lobby healers for vaccination points from behind, ”says Lukkarinen.

Defense Forces According to Lukkarinen, the possibilities for help are limited, as untrained conscripts would hardly be helpful in tasks that are critical for health care. The Defense Forces also have a limited number of health care personnel, Lukkarinen points out.

For him, the trace of infection would not be solved by the Defense Forces either.

“The delta variant was still traceable, but for the omicron, one might ask if it makes any sense. With the current number of infections, 5,000 trackers would not even be enough in Helsinki alone. ”

However, Lukkarinen considers it possible that conscripts could assist the city in various civilian tasks, such as traffic control at vaccination points, customer transport and control.

Turku Director of Health Services Jane Marttilan according to the request has not yet been discussed in Turku.

“Help is always needed when you are in trouble. However, it will not work without planning. ”

Marttila is waiting for STM’s guidance on the tasks for which official assistance from the Defense Forces could be used. Such could be, for example, the control of vaccinees at vaccination points. Currently, SPR is assisting in this task.

“Even now, we have non-health staff at work in border control.”

On Monday it was reported that the STM has asked the Defense Forces to be prepared to provide official assistance in the event of a coronavirus. Municipalities and hospital districts will eventually make actual requests for official assistance.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) justified the request to prepare for MTV’s news due to the lack of social and health care resources. According to him, help is needed in testing, infection and vaccination.

According to the STM, the Defense Forces should be prepared to provide two months of work for up to 5,000 people as official assistance to municipalities and hospital districts due to a serious disease situation.

The conscript association, which it interprets as the transfer of conscripts to coronation, is being knocked out by the conscript association for conscripts and civil servants.

“It is not in the interest of those performing military service to put 5,000 conscripts in charge of the coronation situation for two months. The shortage of training would still be visible after many batches of arrival, when the training of leaders would end with a group of deficient skills, ”says the chairman of the Conscript Association. Joel Elmaci in the union bulletin.

According to him, there would be many other groups in Finland that could be harnessed to help the sote sector.

“Why would we be the first to qualify for military training? The Finnish army relies on an extensive and, above all, skilled reserve army. We see that Minister Kiuru’s proposal would weaken overall security. ”

Elmaci asks if official help could be sought from reservists instead of conscripts.

STM: n head of department Taneli Puumalainen said Wednesday at the press conferencethat there are “certainly” different relief missions in the regions where the Defense Forces could be used. In addition, he would be well advised if the Defense Forces had to provide trained medical personnel for medical duties.

There was a discussion between the Defense Forces and the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday about a request for preparedness.

“At the moment, our message is that we are, of course, in the defense administration in favor of anti-interest rate measures and will do our part as much as we can,” says the Director of Communications. Niina Hyrsky from the Ministry of Defense.

“When requests for official assistance are received from regions or municipalities, they will be considered by the Defense Forces on a case-by-case basis.”

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) estimates on MTV’s news on Tuesday that the removal of 5,000 conscripts, for example, will not be possible, at least not immediately.

To date, at least Vantaa and Espoo have been asked by the Defense Forces for official assistance in corona operations.