13,215 new cases and 123 deaths in 24 hours, such is the sad observation in France, Friday, September 18. As the wait results for the tests lengthen, one hope appears: saliva tests. The latter were authorized the same day by the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS). However, according to a survey launched this summer, they are a little less effective than the tests inserted into the nose, especially for asymptomatic patients.

“In people who have symptoms, their performance is sufficient to be acceptable”, explains Dominique Le Guludec, president of the HAS. Present on the set of the 20 Hours of France 2, Damien Mascret, doctor and journalist France Télévisions, believes that this “will save time” but that the results will take just as long to arrive. On the other hand, he adds that the antigenic tests would, for their part, be much faster.