Coronavirus The cancellation of the municipal elections was due to a grim calculation of the THL – Recent weeks show that it is difficult to model a coronavirus epidemic

Restrictions have improved the epidemic situation in March-April.

Municipal elections was canceled on April 18 in early March.

The decision was strongly influenced by the calculation that, in the worst case, the number of infections could have exploded in the hands and voting would not have been safe.

It is now six weeks from the decision.

Those six weeks have also shown that it is very difficult to assess and model the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic.

March on the first Friday the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Party Secretaries and Director of Health Safety, Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen met. At the meeting, Salminen presented three possible ways in which infections could develop, calculated at THL.

They were not comprehensive models that took into account many variables influencing the course of the epidemic, but THL had a straightforward calculation of the progression of the epidemic based on three different infectivity rates, i.e., the r-number.

The R-number tells you how many other people who have been infected with a corona infection, on average, are infected. The number of infections increases if the number is more than one. Right now, the r-number is estimated to be 0.75 to 0.95. Only an estimate of the R-number can be given, as the actual infection situation is not known either, as some infections are always left untested.

The THL estimates that the risk of exposure to infection in elections depends on the incidence of the coronavirus. If the incidence is low, the risk is also low. If the incidence increases, so does the risk.

“It is not possible to set an exact limit on the incidence objectively, but only to decide what kind of risk is acceptable. THL cannot assess this alone, but the decision is societal and has to weigh more than just epidemiological issues, ”the department’s assessment stated.

In three r-numbers 1.15 and 1.25 and 1.35 had been used in the alternative course of infection development. Now, the choice of these figures as the basis for the calculations seems a very pessimistic estimate.

At the highest infectivity rate, the situation looked catastrophic on the original election day, Sunday 18 April. In the worst case, there could have been 11,200 infections a day. Even at the lowest figure, the number of daily infections would have been around 2,600 on election weekend. These calculations contributed to the decision to postpone the election.

In mid-March, the situation was worrying, with 900 infections a day. After that, however, the situation began to improve.

The harsh infection figures presented by THL were soon criticized as far too pessimistic.

Immediately after the publication of hard figures, the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta said tighter restrictive measures are likely to curb the spread of the virus so that such high daily infection rates would not be achieved. Tightening restrictions would also reduce infectivity and infection rates.

In the last weeks of March, the government also prepared extensive restrictions on movement, aimed in particular at intervening in home parties and villages. In considering them, THL presented four different scenarios that had assessed the impact of different corona actions on infections.

Looking back, restaurant restrictions and possibly distance school at least seem to have reversed infection rates. On Thursday, THL announced that 289 corona infections had been diagnosed in Finland.