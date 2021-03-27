Coronavirus The British virus variant B.1.1.7 began to spread as early as September, and was the first to hit the small island of Sheppey

The British virus variant had time to spread for almost three months before it was identified. It was long thought that the high rates of infection were due to prisons on Sheppey Island.

Britain has succeeded in tracing the coronavirus variant that has plagued at least one hundred countries in the world in the first months of this year. A viral variant called the British variant, scientifically called B.1.1.7, could be called the Sheppey Island variant or the Kent variant.

Although variant B.1.1.7 was first observed elsewhere in County Kent, it was the first on Sheppey Island to spread properly, news agency Reuters.

The variant is more susceptible to the basic coronavirus and appears to be more lethal. The first observation has since been traced back to September 2020, although the world learned to feel the transformation around Christmas, when it was already spreading from Britain to the rest of the world.

October at the end of 2020, about three percent of British coronavirus cases were caused by the Kent variant. Three months later, in early February 2021, the share was already 96 percent. The number of deaths in Korona had risen to six figures, and two-thirds of the deaths had occurred after the first observation of the Kent variant.

The funeral contractor transferred the coffin of the deceased, who died of a coronavirus disease, to an hearse in Shepern Island, Sheerness, on 19 March.­

The island of Sheppey in the north-east of Britain belongs to County Kent. Reuters, who visited the island, tells how the two bridges connect the island to the “mainland,” as the islanders call the British island nation. London is about 80 kilometers away.

Sunset over Kingsferry Bridge on Sheppey Island in early March.­

Sheppey Island is home to about 40,000 people. There are also three prisons with a total of about 2,500 inmates. The island’s largest city, Sheerness, is one of Britain’s poorest, and jobs are often such that telecommuting is not possible. Employers include, for example, nursing homes and food distribution centers. There is also a lot of unemployment. Many work across bridges on the “continent”.

Of the year In October 2020, in Sheppey, it was found that the coronavirus situation was bad. In one of Sheppey’s three prisons, it was estimated that 75 percent of the prison’s 500 people contracted the coronavirus. At the end of October, new coronavirus restrictions were introduced across the UK. They were effective elsewhere but not on Sheppey Island.

In mid-November, in the eastern part of the island, where the prisons are located, the relative infection rate per 100,000 people was already 2,079. At the same time, the infection rate averaged 496 in Britain. At the worst, Sheppey Island funeral contractors worked 18-hour workdays.

Located in Leysdown-on-Sea, HMP Elmley is one of Sheppey Island Prisons.­

Britain had set up a unit to study the genetic composition of the coronavirus as early as March 2020. The Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium, or COG-UK, was tasked with analyzing the virus because it was believed to be starting to change. However, it went from September 20th to December, before even scientists were able to link the epidemic that raged in Sheppey and Kent to a new kind of viral variant.

One reason for this was that for a long time it was Shepye’s prisons that were thought to be the cause of high infection rates.

Virus variant there were no ready-made procedures for identification, a COG-UK member told Reuters Erik Volz. She works as an epidemiologist at Imperial College London. The methods had to be developed at the same time as the situation.

Eventually, the colleague’s hint led to the identification of a transformation that spread from Shepey and County Kent to the world. A Brazilian researcher had detected a considerable number of mutations when studying increased viral infections in South Africa. The tip went to the COG-UK group in early December.

Erik Volz and other researchers urgently began comparing their own viral gene samples to this finding. They found that many changes occurred in the coronavirus peak protein, which affects viral infectivity.

December 8 Britain took over to vaccinate its citizens against the coronavirus. At the same time, some laboratories had found that coronavirus tests were no longer able to identify one of the three viral genes they were looking for in order to be able to give a positive test result. The gene had been altered.

In mid-December, scientists were able to confirm that the virus variant that raged in Sheppey in the fall was 70 percent more contagious than the previously known coronavirus.

Funeral guests at a memorial service for the deceased who died of covid-19 disease at Leysdown-on-Sea caravan cottage village on Sheppey Island on March 19th.­

“Oh shit,” one COG-UK member described the group’s feelings for Reuters.

Several countries canceled flights to and from Britain. Severe closures were declared for Christmas.

What about Sheppey Island?

The two bridges on the island should have been closed, said the commissioner for eastern Sheppey Bill Tatton.

“No one in and no one out for two weeks.”

In hindsight, of course, Tatton himself admitted.