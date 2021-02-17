Coronavirus The British variant is proving to be more dangerous than previously known – The professor says five things that are good to understand about the variants of the coronavirus

The corona pandemic has reached a stage where new variants are emerging all over the world. “There will be more of them,” Vapalahti predicts.

Coronavirus new British version B.1.1.7. is proving not only more contagious, but also more dangerous than the previously prevalent coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The data collected from the British variant confirms the view that it more often leads to more serious cases of the disease and also death, says the professor of zoonotic virology at the University of Helsinki. Olli Vapalahti.

However, the result cannot be considered completely certain, he said. According to Vapalahti, the spread of variants is worrying, especially in the Uusimaa region.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, a total of 402 cases of the disease caused by the British variant had been diagnosed in Finland on Tuesday. In addition, 20 cases of virus variants from South Africa have been identified in Finland.

“It would be essential for people to have time to get vaccinated well before they get infected,” Vapalahti says.

The Department of Health and Welfare announced last week forecast according to the British variant will take over the living space from the old forms of the virus by May. However, the effect of vaccinations has not been taken into account in the model.

The British variant has spread to at least 82 countries, he says The New York Times. It is 35 to 45 percent easier to infect than other coronaviruses in the United States, according to the magazine.

The CDC of the U.S. Centers for Disease has estimated that the British variant will become the primary source of infection in America by March.

Olli Vapalahti explains what is now known about the variants of the coronavirus:

1. The British variant is probably more deadly. According to the latest results, the British mutation B.1.1.7. mortality would be 1.5-fold higher than the previous coronavirus. “For one person, the difference in the risk of viral variants is reasonably small. At the level of the entire population, however, the increase in mortality risk is visible, ”says Vapalahti.

However, he points out that according to some studies, the British variant is not much different from the previously spread type of virus.

2. The British variant is more easily caught. Studies show that the British variant appears to infect at least 1.4 times more effectively than a previously spread virus. “If the virus is transmitted from one person to another every about five days, there would theoretically be 56 times the number of infections in two months,” says Vapalahti.

The problem, he says, is that the more effectively the virus spreads, the more hospitalizations and deaths increase, albeit with a slight delay. “This increases the number of deaths significantly more than the increase in case mortality itself.”

3. There is more of the conversion virus in the nose. According to studies, both the British variant and the South African variant have the feature that there is on average more virus in the human nasopharynx.

“Evidence is starting to accumulate that the more virus there is, the greater the risk that the disease will be more severe and the person will end up in hospital. The amount of virus is also related to more sensitive transmission, which means that the disease spreads more easily – also to risk groups, ”says Vapalahti.

4. More conversions can be found. The corona pandemic has reached a stage where new variants are emerging all over the world. “There are more of them,” Vapalahti predicts.

Of most concern are the British, South African and Brazilian variants. According to Vapalahti, the good news is that the vaccines currently in use are still effective against the British variant. However, even South Africans and probably Brazilians are able to evade immunity and not, for example, Astra Zeneca’s vaccine is effective against mild to moderate disease.

“However, various vaccines have also been effective against serious disease in South Africa,” says Vapalahti.

The New York Times said on Sundaythat as many as seven different variants have been found in the United States. According to Vapalahti, they are genetically different lines than the British, South African and Brazilian viruses, but have a similar mutation.

According to U.S. researchers, they seemed to have the same nasty trait as the British variant: they are more contagious. Indeed, the researchers concluded that the new variants may give the virus an edge in the race between the virus and vaccinations.

However, Vapalahti does not yet want to assess the impact of the new modifications on the progress of the pandemic.

“We do not yet know how these new changes will affect the disease picture or whether they will affect it at all. The bad news would be if any of these also evaded immunity. That possibility cannot be ruled out, even if no evidence of it has been obtained, ”says Vapalahti.

5. Not all transformations are spread. The more virus samples are sequenced, the more new variants emerge.

One of them is variant B.1.525, which has also been found in Finland, and some rare cases have been observed in the past, for example in England, Nigeria, the United States, France, Canada, Ghana, Japan and Jordan. According to Vapalahti, it is reasonable to assume that this modification involves the ability to evade immunity. However, it is not a big threat as long as the infection rates remain low.

“This example also shows that traveling people carry virus strains from one country to another. They do not always spread in that country. Since there seem to be these in Finland as well, it is good to follow this as well, ”says Vapalahti.