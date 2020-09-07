Opened in 1925, the Bristol Hotel had to close for almost five months for the first time in its history. “I have 13 people in my team, inevitably, all this effervescence, everyday, everyday I missed”, explains Sonia Papet, first head concierge of a Parisian palace. It was necessary to adapt the reception of customers and reassure them. “We clean the keys with a UV machine which ensures that the key is perfectly disinfected for the customer”.

Usually, 90% of the clientele of this palace is foreign. With the closure of many borders, management had to adapt its offer. “We have created an ‘attractive weekend’ offer for French customers, with services normally invoiced, which are offered”, explains Catherine Hodoul-Baudrey, Commercial and Marketing Director of Bristol.