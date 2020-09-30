Coronavirus The bradykinin hypothesis explains the strange features of coronary heart disease, such as dry cough, fluid-filled lungs, and red covid toes

Coronavirus caused by covid-19 disease has several strange features that are not usually associated with respiratory infections. The most dangerous include fluid filling in the alveoli, as well as inflammation of the blood vessels and the consequent blood clotting.

One special symptom is red covid toes.

A U.S. research team has used supercomputers to outline a common explanation for all of these symptoms. Patients in the body appear to produce excessive amounts of bradykinin, which causes blood vessels to seep into the surrounding tissues.

Other researchers as well have estimated that at a severe late stage, the disease is rather a vascular disease than a respiratory infection. The superficial tissue of the vessels is damaged and the circulatory systems are derailed. This can result in damage to many organs as well as a life-threatening excess of immune defense, the so-called cytokine storm.

American the group presented in the summer a mechanism by which all this could happen.

The group mapped human DNA from lung lavage samples from nine Wuhan coronavirus patients – the same ones in which the sars-cov2 virus genome was mapped in the winter. The DNA found in the lung lavages of 40 other subjects was used as reference material.

The supercomputers Summit and Rhea were commissioned to analyze the genetic activity revealed by the samples in the Oak Ridge laboratory in Tennessee, USA. The machines used the gene data to find out how the genes work together in coronary patients and in the control group.

Summit is the world’s second most powerful supercomputer. Together with Rhea, it rumbled in a week of results that could have taken months on regular desktops.

Oak Ridgen chief researcher in computational biology Dan Jacobson said in a laboratory bulletin that a clear pattern appeared.

Coronavirus patients appeared to have an imbalance of at least a complex ras system that regulates blood pressure.

Part of the system is the ace2 enzyme, which attaches to the coronavirus to slip into cells to replicate itself. Ace2 lowers blood pressure and acts as an antagonist of the enzyme ace, which raises blood pressure. In a healthy person, they balance each other.

In the lungs of coronavirus patients, the disease was found to have sharply increased the amount of ace2 and decreased the amount of ace. Due to the imbalance, the body produces an excessive amount of bradykinin, which lowers blood pressure by dilating blood vessels and increasing their permeability.

Bradykinin-producing genes were overactive in the lungs of patients. The genes that inhibit and break down bradykinin, on the other hand, were in a recession.

Group published its findings in July In Elife magazine and presented a suitable disease mechanism for them.

“When the brake is released from the regulation, the system goes out of control, the blood vessels open and start to leak,” Jacobson sums up.

This can cause swelling of tissues in different parts of the body, including the toes.

In addition to fluid, permeable blood vessels burst with immune cells that trigger an inflammatory response. Inflammation increases blood clotting, and blood clots form in the blood vessels. Plugs in the lungs, heart, or blood vessels in the brain can kill.

The adverse clotting reaction continues in the tissue and the tissue is scarred.

Research the results also explain the respiratory failure caused by covid disease.

Fluid and, in addition, hyaluronic acid accumulate in the patients’ alveoli. The lungs of Wuhan patients had a smaller set of genes that control the production of hyaluronic acid.

Hyaluronic acid is an important ingredient in snail mucus. Nowadays, it is sprayed on the lips when they want to be peatier.

Hyaluronic acid is able to absorb water a thousand times its own weight. When fluid leaking from the blood vessels and hyaluronic acid meet in the alveoli, the lungs begin to fill with jelly.

Then the ventilator may not save either. Oxygen does not enter the bloodstream through the jelly.

“It doesn’t help that air is pumped into the lungs if the alveoli are full of hydrogel,” Jacobson says.

This is consistent with autopsy findings. The lungs of corona wrenches are heavier than usual and contain extra film deposits. Admittedly, other viral diseases can leave the lungs of the deceased in a similar condition.

In coronary patients heart symptoms such as arrhythmias and myocarditis also occur.

The Ras system regulates heart contraction. Its tangling could cause the arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, and drop in blood pressure seen in patients.

Neurological symptoms such as dizziness and confusion are present in a large proportion of hospitalized patients. In addition to blood clots, cerebral haemorrhage has also been reported.

“There are similar symptoms in other diseases caused by excessive bradykinin,” Jacobson says In the Elemental online magazine.

Bradykinin can also cause cerebral blood vessels to ooze. In large quantities, it may even rupture the blood-brain barrier, which prevents harmful substances and pathogens from entering the brain.

As antihypertensive drugs the ace inhibitors used cause side effects that are similar to some of the symptoms of covid disease. The drugs work by increasing the amount of bradykinin.

One of their known side effects is dry cough, which is one of the most common symptoms of covid disease. Medicines are also known to affect the sense of taste and smell. They disappear from many coronary patients.

The bradykinin hypothesis could also explain that the coronavirus is more dangerous for men. The Ras system works slightly differently in men and women.

Researchers the conclusion is that the disease could potentially be treated by balancing the ras system in patients.

Vitamin D is one regulator of the system. Vitamin D deficiency has recently been found to predispose to severe covid disease.

Bradykinin can also be affected by a number of authorized drugs that were originally developed to treat other problems.

Bradykinin production is inhibited by, for example, danazol, stanozolol and ecallantide. Icatibant, on the other hand, inhibits bradykinin signaling and could inhibit its effects.

None of these have yet been studied as a treatment for covid-19 disease.

Finns experts find the bradykinin hypothesis interesting and reasonable. The mystery of the disease is still not clear.

“Ras is a very important circulatory system and has direct interactions with blood clotting. However, it is not the only explanatory mechanism and does not work alone, ”comments the Professor of Coagulation Diseases Riitta Lassila.

It may also be that the inflammatory cells first begin to destroy the surface of the blood vessels and activate the clotting system.

“It’s hard to know who leads the orchestra,” Lassila says.

Evidence of the leading role of bradykinin would require findings of bradykinin itself or its metabolites in patients’ lungs, says professor emeritus of pharmacology Heikki Free House, which is still researching the ras system and has published on the subject this year as well.

Bradykinin getting caught is not easy as it breaks down quickly. In the circulation, the half-life is fifteen seconds.

It should also be determined whether bradykinin is already present at the onset of the disease or whether it does not appear until the disease progresses.

“So whether it is a cause or a consequence,” Vapaatalo says.