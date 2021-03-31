Coronavirus The avi of Southern Finland will determine the rest of the private sports facilities from tomorrow

The tightening of the Communicable Diseases Act will also take effect in the areas of the hospital districts of South Karelia, Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme.

Sport-, facilities for sports, leisure and recreation will be completely closed from tomorrow to Thursday until April 14th. The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland is today publishing a decision concerning the areas of the hospital districts of South Karelia, Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus), Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme.

“According to our new decision, the facilities used for sports and recreation by small numbers of customers must also be closed, when it has been possible to keep the facilities used by up to ten people open until now,” explains the regional administrative chief Laura Nikunen In the preliminary release of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.

To date, for example, a private gym has been able to continue to operate if there are no more than 10 people at a time. This possibility was removed in the reform of the Communicable Diseases Act, which was decided by Parliament on 28 March. The amendment will take effect on April 1.

For example, some gym chains have continued to organize guided classes for small groups.

The regulation applies to both public and private spaces, but public hobby and sports facilities such as swimming pools and gyms have been closed in many municipalities since the end of November.

To close designated facilities may be used for supervised leisure activities for children born in 2008 and younger. The decision to close the premises does not apply to professional sports or activities covered by private or family life.

There are also exceptions to statutory services such as medical rehabilitation, for which these facilities can still be used.

Restrictions apply to indoor spaces used for team sports, group sports, contact sports and other similar sports or sports, as well as gyms and other similar indoor sports facilities.

Public saunas and the pool facilities of swimming pools, indoor swimming pools and spas, as well as their directly connected changing rooms, are also closed. Dance venues and facilities used for choral singing, amateur theater and other similar group hobbies, as well as amusement and theme parks, amusement parks and zoo interiors, will remain closed.

The decision also applies to indoor playgrounds and playgrounds, as well as public living areas in shopping centers.

Regional state Administrative Agency has continued the high school distance education decision in the week after Easter. High school students in South Karelia, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme and Hus are in distance education until at least 11 April.

Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa the corona coordination group decided on Tuesday the gradual return of upper secondary school and secondary education to contact education on 12 April.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland is also preparing a follow-up to the decision on assembly restrictions and safety intervals. This decision will also be published on Wednesday.