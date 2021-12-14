Coronavirus The average incidence rate in Europe is practically higher than in any non-continental country

Of the twenty countries with the highest incidence, only one is found outside Europe.

Europe is the global focus of currently diagnosed coronavirus infections. The continent’s incidence rate for the last two weeks was 778.2 on Monday.

The European incidence rate has remained at more than 750 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the first half of December. The second most common continent is in North America. There, the incidence rate was 304.9 on Monday.

Only in Georgia has the incidence higher than the European average over the past two weeks been elsewhere.

The prevalence or effect of the omicron variant found in November on the incidence of coronavirus is still difficult to accurately assess because sequencing of samples lags in infection rates.

The man is talking to a doctor at a vaccination center in the Czech capital, Prague.

Last In Finland, the growing incidence rate in Norway has risen to the headlines. The incidence rate in Norway has increased by about 57 percent in the last two weeks and was 997.6 on Monday.

The country’s health authorities estimated Monday that infection rates could up to 90,000 to 300,000 cases per day if the epidemic is not stopped. In Norway, a number of restrictive measures will take effect from Wednesday, such as the complete cessation of beer consumption in restaurants and bars during Christmas and New Year.

According to health authorities, the explosive growth is due in part to an omicron transformation that is spreading almost recklessly.

Norway’s incidence rate has grown rapidly but is not quite up to the continent’s peak. The incidence of the dwarf state of Andorra has more than doubled from two weeks ago, and the incidence rate in France has risen by as much as 87% in the past two weeks to 968.4 on Monday.

In addition to France and Norway, the incidence rate has also increased significantly in Denmark, by about 40%, and in Switzerland, by about 48%.

The infection situation in Finland is better than the European average, but our incidence is also rising alarmingly.

The highest incidence rates are currently found in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands.

However, the incidence rates for these four countries have started to decline after a sharp rise. In Slovakia, there were as many as 2,898 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks at the beginning of December, compared with 2,371.5 on Monday.

At Amstardam, cinema customers had to leave due to restrictions by 5 p.m.

The country’s daily infection rates peaked at the end of November, prompting the Slovak government to impose a two-week confinement on 24 November. During that time, for example, all restaurants and most shops had to close their doors. It was decided to ease the restrictions for those vaccinated a week ago.

Only looking at the number of infections, it would appear that the disease situation is poor all over Europe. The lowest incidence is in the Balkans. When the variable Coronavirus Deaths is changed to a variable, regional differences begin to emerge.

The number of corona deaths reported in the last two weeks is significantly higher in Eastern Europe than in Western Europe.

In Hungary, for example, there were 26.5 coronavirus-related deaths per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday. Among the high-incidence countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have the lowest mortality rates, while Belgium and the Netherlands have low mortality rates per capita.

In Slovakia, 1,075 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last two weeks on Monday, which means 19.7 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In terms of coronary deaths, the most comforting situation in terms of population is in Iceland and Sweden, but the differences between Western European countries are relatively small.

Also vaccine coverage is significantly lower in countries with high rates of coronavirus-related deaths.

For example, vaccination coverage in Slovakia, which is struggling with high incidence and mortality, was only 43.5% for the second dose on Monday.

The best vaccine coverage in Europe is in Portugal, where 88.8% of the population had been vaccinated by Monday. Iceland, Malta and Spain have also had twice the vaccination of more than 80% of the total population.