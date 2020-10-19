In the heart of Brussels, the Saint-Jean clinic manages around fifty Covid patients. This is three times more than the current capacities of the services. The situation is only getting worse. “The past 10 days have seen a major influx of new Covid patients. These are people who are relatively younger and sicker than during the first wave. It is really difficult to find places in intensive care for these people“, explains Kenneth Coenye, the establishment’s chief medical officer.

As of Monday, bars and restaurants close for a month. The day before, at the time of the last drink, some young people were offended. But faced with the resurgence of the epidemic, the majority of the population adheres to these measures. These are only first steps according to the government. New restrictions could intervene in the coming days, especially in the sports and culture sectors.