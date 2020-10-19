An Ehpad in Essonne is one of the first to experiment with new rapid detection tests for the coronavirus, known as “antigenic tests”. Screening is compulsory for nursing home staff. It looks like a classic test with a big difference: 30 minutes are sufficient for screening, while it usually takes several days in the laboratory for a PCR test. Student nurses mix the nasal sample with a special substance: “When you pour a few drops on it, there will be the control bar, a bar. If it is positive, there will be a second bar“, explains one of them.

To avoid an outbreak of infection in sensitive places, this type of screening will be repeated regularly. “We test all employees once a month. According to studies, reliability is still very important. If things are confirmed, yes, it is a very big progress in the control of this epidemic“, explains Sabine Gourgeon, regional director Korian Îthe-de-France. The tests are for the moment reserved for targeted populations but the Ministry of Health plans to deploy them on a larger scale.

